Former Atlanta Braves Star Chipper Jones Lists Georgia Mansion for $15 Million
Nestled on 37 wooded acres, the extraordinary estate of Baseball Hall of Fame athlete Larry “Chipper” Jones takes full advantage of the property’s natural surroundings. The home was built in 2013 and purchased by Jones in 2018 for $9.25 million. It features eight bedrooms, nine full baths, two partial baths and sits at 23,000 square feet. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones lived there with his wife, model Taylor Higgins and their children, and they felt it was time to downsize. The Canton, Georgia property is listed at $15 million.
realitytitbit.com
Where do the Chrisleys live in 2022 and why did they move from Atlanta?
The Chrisley family rose to fame as reality TV stars on Chrisley Knows Best. The show first premiered on USA Network in 2014 and since then, the family has had their show renewed for 10 seasons. Chrisley kids Savannah and Chase also have their own spin-off show which is moving over to E! Entertainment in 2022.
Why Braves fans should be cautious when it comes to Mike Soroka
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the fact that Mike Soroka is finally getting a rehab start at with the Braves High-A affiliate in Rome on Tuesday after working his way back from two Achilles injuries over the past couple of years.
Report: Atlanta replaces Las Vegas as host of future national championship game
Per a report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, Atlanta will now be the host-city for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game (2024 season). Las Vegas was originally set to host the 2025 title game, but due to a scheduling conflict the College Football Playoff was forced to look elsewhere.
247Sports
College Football Playoff title game in 2025 will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, per report
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was the host to one of the most iconic national championship games in 2018, and is now set to hold another one in the near future. The massive Atlanta stadium will host the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2025, following the 2024 regular season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Atlanta Hawks 2022 draft pick AJ Griffin has a spiritual message for the world
AJ Griffin was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Griffin signed his first professional brand ambassador deal with The Athlete’s Foot following his selection by the Hawks and made his first appearance for the footwear chain on Aug. 13 to giveaway back-to-school supplies and participate in a check presentation to Fundamental Skills Camp.
