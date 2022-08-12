ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S23 should once again mark the start of a new year of Android flagships when it launches in early 2023. Beyond the potential release date, we already have a slew of leaks and rumors on the next big thing from Samsung. While Samsung Unpacked unveiled the latest...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Twists and turns galore - Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor now available for pre-order

Samsung took the monitor world by storm during CES 2022 with the unveiling of the Odyssey Ark, the company's first 55-inch, 4K curved gaming screen with 165Hz refresh rate and 1-millisecond response rate. It came with a host of features, the most prominent being its ability to switch from the traditional horizontal orientation to vertical.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

How to use advanced gestures in Windows 11

It’s no secret that Windows 11 lets you use different gestures on a touchpad to perform certain tasks, such as using three fingers to display all the apps that are currently open or using a four-finger tap to open the date and time window. Those are some useful basic Windows gestures, but it’s time to step it up and notch to advanced levels.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Galaxy#Samsung Phones#Smart Phone#The Motorola Razr 2022#Gb
laptopmag.com

Sennheiser Momentum 4 vs. Bose 700: Do we have a new noise-cancelling king?

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 vs. Bose 700 is a heavyweight contest between two of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy. Recently launched, the Momentum 4 serve as Sennheiser’s latest flagship headphones and combines powerfully adaptive ANC (active noise cancellation) and sound into a more streamlined design. Battery life has massively increased from the previous-gen Momentum 3, as well as the number of features and smart controls.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Master your PC with these 4 Windows 11 registry hacks

We’re all familiar with core settings in the Windows operating system. Less familiar are all things you can do with a quick registry hack in regedit (the Windows Registry Editor). Windows 11 System Registry is where these hacks reside for anyone looking to tweak their machine to the max. A few changed characters or a deleted registry entry opens up a new world of possibilities.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Windows 11 has a secret Start menu — here's how to access it

For those who constantly forget where the task manager is or can never find where to access the Run Command on Windows 11 without first looking it up on Google, fear not. While Windows 11’s Start menu is an easy way to access pinned apps and more, it doesn’t let you easily access the nooks and crannies of your PC. Luckily, there’s a somewhat secret Start menu hiding within the icon that gives you a bundle of options, such as accessing your system’s specs, opening task manager and the Run command, checking device and computer management, and plenty more.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Amazon
laptopmag.com

Best AirPods Pro alternatives of 2022

If you don’t already own the AirPods Pro, then you’re likely on the hunt for the best AirPods Pro alternatives. We understand that the AirPods Pro has lots of awesome features, granted the majority can only be enjoyed on your iDevice (e.g., iPhone, iPad). However, if Apple’s software perks are meaningless to you, then you’ll find joy knowing what else the market has to offer.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy