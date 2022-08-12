For those who constantly forget where the task manager is or can never find where to access the Run Command on Windows 11 without first looking it up on Google, fear not. While Windows 11’s Start menu is an easy way to access pinned apps and more, it doesn’t let you easily access the nooks and crannies of your PC. Luckily, there’s a somewhat secret Start menu hiding within the icon that gives you a bundle of options, such as accessing your system’s specs, opening task manager and the Run command, checking device and computer management, and plenty more.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO