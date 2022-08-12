ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Inflation Reduction Act Could Result In More Energy Service Inflation

The US Inflation Reduction Act will usher in more energy service inflation as incentives offered to manufacturers struggle to keep up with the increased demand triggered by the bill. — The US Inflation Reduction Act will usher in more energy service inflation in the next 18 months as the incentives offered to manufacturers struggle to keep up with the increased demand triggered by the bill, Rystad Energy claims.
US GOM Methane Emissions Much Higher Than Those In Permian

A new study has suggested that offshore oil and gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has substantially higher methane emissions than those from typical onshore production. — A new study has suggested that offshore oil and gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has substantially higher methane emissions than those from typical onshore production.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
North America Drops Rigs

North America dropped three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 12. One of the dropped rigs came from the U.S. and the other two came from Canada, the rig count showed. The U.S. dropped three miscellaneous rigs and one gas rig, and added three oil rigs, during the period, while Canada dropped three oil rigs and added one gas rig, Baker Hughes’ count outlined.
Oil Tumbles as Chinese Economic Data Renewed Recession Fears

Oil settled below $90 a barrel as softer economic data from China and a potential breakthrough in negotiations with Iran eased pressure on crude markets. West Texas Intermediate closed nearly 3% lower after sinking earlier to a six month low. Oil started the week on a bearish note after China announced a surprise cut in key interest rates in response to weak economic data. Meanwhile, Iran signaled a nuclear deal agreement could be reached in the next few days, raising the prospect of Iranian crude returning to the global market.
