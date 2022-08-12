Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Inflation Reduction Act Could Result In More Energy Service Inflation
The US Inflation Reduction Act will usher in more energy service inflation in the next 18 months as the incentives offered to manufacturers struggle to keep up with the increased demand triggered by the bill, Rystad Energy claims.
rigzone.com
US GOM Methane Emissions Much Higher Than Those In Permian
A new study has suggested that offshore oil and gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has substantially higher methane emissions than those from typical onshore production.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Trump demands return of seized documents – by order of social media
FBI took records including some top secret national security files after a search of the ex-president’s Mar-a-Lago property
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With Under 3 Months to Election
Despite the Democrat breaking Texas' fundraising records, the incumbent Republican still appears to have a significant advantage.
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
rigzone.com
North America Drops Rigs
North America dropped three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes' latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 12. One of the dropped rigs came from the U.S. and the other two came from Canada, the rig count showed. The U.S. dropped three miscellaneous rigs and one gas rig, and added three oil rigs, during the period, while Canada dropped three oil rigs and added one gas rig, Baker Hughes' count outlined.
rigzone.com
Oil Tumbles as Chinese Economic Data Renewed Recession Fears
Oil settled below $90 a barrel as softer economic data from China and a potential breakthrough in negotiations with Iran eased pressure on crude markets. West Texas Intermediate closed nearly 3% lower after sinking earlier to a six month low. Oil started the week on a bearish note after China announced a surprise cut in key interest rates in response to weak economic data. Meanwhile, Iran signaled a nuclear deal agreement could be reached in the next few days, raising the prospect of Iranian crude returning to the global market.
Ex-Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Behind Partisan Review of the 2020 Election Has Been Fired After a Judge Said His Probe Came Up Empty
Wisconsin’s pricey and taxpayer-funded partisan review of the 2020 election collapsed on Friday, as one of the state’s GOP leaders fired the retired judge leading it for providing no results for a lot of money. Even though President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by more than 20,000 votes...
3 Steps To Take if You’re Behind on Utility Bill Payments
There are certain steps you can take to quickly resolve any issues that come up if you accidentally miss a payment on your utility bills. But what if you have fallen severely behind on making payments...
DOJ opposes making public details in Mar-a-Lago search warrant's probable cause affidavit
The Justice Department is opposing the release of details in an affidavit that lays out the argument that investigators made to a federal magistrate judge explaining the probable cause it had to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last week.
9 US Travel Destinations With the Most Lavish Vacation Rentals
Vacation rentals across the U.S. run the gamut, and often, you don't know what you'll find when you arrive at your destination. However, when you book a luxury vacation rental with a price tag to...
