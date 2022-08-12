Read full article on original website
Related
‘For Them I Am a Prey’: The Hidden Exploitation of Punjabi Women in Italy
Amrita has lived and worked in Italy’s farms half her life. The 30-year-old was born in the state of Punjab, India, where many in her community dream of a better life in Europe. When she was 15, she got the golden ticket and landed in Italy’s farming heartland, only 100 kilometres from Rome.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
95K+
Followers
21K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0