3 managers suspected their employees were working another full-time job but didn't fire them. Here's why, and what they did instead.
Some employees are working two full-time jobs in secret to make extra cash. Employers who caught employees in the act shared how they responded. Two managers said the employees quit their other job. A third said the staffer negotiated new hours. Last April, the site Overemployed.com launched for people balancing...
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Advice: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay Find: How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
Inc.com
The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too
When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
15 Best Work-From-Home Jobs for Retirees
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make...
insideedition.com
CEO Posts a Picture of Himself Crying on LinkedIn After Laying Off Employees
The CEO of a marketing optimization company is facing criticism after posting a picture of himself crying on LinkedIn after announcing he had to lay off some of his employees. “This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share,” HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake wrote on the site in his Aug. 9 post, though the post has since been edited.
9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour
The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...
Upworthy
Corporate worker lists ‘manager red flags’ to look out for at your workplace
Working under a toxic boss can be quite taxing and take a toll on your mental health. While no one really signs up to work for a toxic boss, you know they'll go the extra mile to be nice while hiring you before revealing their true self. Sam, who often doles out advice on navigating a corporate career, posted a video highlighting how to identify red flags of bosses. In this particular video, she talks about bosses who only make time for employees to hand them work but never actually listen to them and get their feedback. “All of your one-on-ones with them are simply status updates rather than focusing on your development and goals,” Sam lists as the first red flag. Or: “You don’t have any one-on-ones with them because they’re too busy. Doing what? We don’t know.”
CNBC
Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money
Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
marketplace.org
Quitting is literally paying off for most workers, study finds
The University of Michigan’s sentiment index has shown consumers are pretty downbeat, mainly due to inflation. Meanwhile, there are signs workers remain pretty upbeat, and keep quitting to find new jobs at near-record rates. The rate at which workers quit their jobs each month has remained higher over the...
ZDNet
Why do 81% of tech employers still require job candidates to have college degrees?
College degrees may not be necessary for many technology jobs -- and they probably aren't a suitable indicator of future performance. But many companies still insist on employees having degrees nonetheless. Lately, questions have been raised about the usefulness of college degree requirements. Many talented people have developed specialized skills...
TikToker Gives Best Argument to Keep Jobs Remote: "Annoying” Co-Workers Who Kill Productivity
Remote workers are largely more productive than those who perform their job functions while in the office, studies indicate. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic there's been a ton of data from folks who were suddenly thrust into the world of working-from-home (or coffee shops, malls, etc.) and the results have been "surprising" for many businesses.
Opinion: Common Indicators a Relationship Has Run Its Course
When we begin building a life with someone and we are in the early stages of the relationship it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we are going to hold on to that person.
Psych Centra
Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life
Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
Stop teaching gender ideology in primary schools and let kids be kids
THOSE who enter the gender debate do so at their peril. The stakes are undeniably high. Go against the current received wisdom and risk being painted as a bigot, losing your job or finding yourself cancelled. I know many people who are too scared to even embark on a conversation...
marketplace.org
Workers are picking up extra jobs just to pay for daily necessities
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July. The strong labor market means more opportunity for workers to switch careers or take on extra work. But many people who are taking on a second or third job are doing so because they need to — one income just isn’t enough to cover daily necessities like gas or food.
PwC says graduates no longer need at least 2:1 degree to work at firm
PwC has removed a requirement that new employees achieve a minimum of a 2:1 at university, acknowledging that talent and potential is “determined by more than academic grades”. The accounting company, a leading employer of UK graduates, said it was also removing the requirement from its internship and...
PwC tells graduates you don’t need a 2:1 degree as it tries to increase diversity
PwC, one of the UK's largest graduate employers, has said graduates will no longer need a first or 2:1 degree to work at the firm. In an effort to boost diversity, the accountancy firm will start recruiting university leavers who graduate with a grade below the 2:1 classification. The move...
Worker Cheered for Not Giving Their Cell to Colleague for After Hours Calls
"Coworker needs to open their eyes and stop providing free labor," said one Redditor.
Vice
