22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Advice: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay Find: How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too

When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
CEO Posts a Picture of Himself Crying on LinkedIn After Laying Off Employees

The CEO of a marketing optimization company is facing criticism after posting a picture of himself crying on LinkedIn after announcing he had to lay off some of his employees. “This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share,” HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake wrote on the site in his Aug. 9 post, though the post has since been edited.
Corporate worker lists ‘manager red flags’ to look out for at your workplace

Working under a toxic boss can be quite taxing and take a toll on your mental health. While no one really signs up to work for a toxic boss, you know they'll go the extra mile to be nice while hiring you before revealing their true self. Sam, who often doles out advice on navigating a corporate career, posted a video highlighting how to identify red flags of bosses. In this particular video, she talks about bosses who only make time for employees to hand them work but never actually listen to them and get their feedback. “All of your one-on-ones with them are simply status updates rather than focusing on your development and goals,” Sam lists as the first red flag. Or: “You don’t have any one-on-ones with them because they’re too busy. Doing what? We don’t know.”
Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money

Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
Quitting is literally paying off for most workers, study finds

The University of Michigan’s sentiment index has shown consumers are pretty downbeat, mainly due to inflation. Meanwhile, there are signs workers remain pretty upbeat, and keep quitting to find new jobs at near-record rates. The rate at which workers quit their jobs each month has remained higher over the...
Why do 81% of tech employers still require job candidates to have college degrees?

College degrees may not be necessary for many technology jobs -- and they probably aren't a suitable indicator of future performance. But many companies still insist on employees having degrees nonetheless. Lately, questions have been raised about the usefulness of college degree requirements. Many talented people have developed specialized skills...
Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life

Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
Workers are picking up extra jobs just to pay for daily necessities

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July. The strong labor market means more opportunity for workers to switch careers or take on extra work. But many people who are taking on a second or third job are doing so because they need to — one income just isn’t enough to cover daily necessities like gas or food.
