dronedj.com
UK’s MoD seeks heavy-lift drones for Royal Navy supply missions
The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) is seeking to accelerate development of a heavy-lift drone in support of the Royal Navy’s vision to revolutionize its resupplying of ships at sea by using UAVs rather than traditional aircraft like helicopters. This month the MoD issued a tender under the...
dronedj.com
Zipline faces patent lawsuit over drone detection and avoidance technology
Scientific Applications & Research Associates (SARA) has sued drone delivery company Zipline in a California court, claiming that Zipline’s new acoustics-based drone detection and avoidance (DAA) system violates a patent covering SARA’s technology. Founded in 1989, SARA is a research firm that focuses on the development of sensing...
