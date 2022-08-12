ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?

You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
HEALTH
Mary Duncan

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
Cheryl E Preston

Rescued Beagles are one step closer to adoption

The first group of beagles that were rescued from Envigo RMS in Cumberland, Virginia is on their way to being adopted. is arriving in Maryland Thursday, on the way to being adopted after being removed from an animal testing facility. A total of 4,000 beagles were removed from the facility where they were bred for animal experimentation.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Care#Veterinary Hospital#Emergency Care#Redrover#The Pet Fund#Humane Society
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Costco
CBS San Francisco

Lost dog wearing Gilroy tags found in small German village

GILROY (CBS SF) -- Police are trying to figure out how a dog wearing a Gilroy license tag wound up lost in a small German village.The Gilroy Police Foundation said they received a message with a picture of a dog and its Gilroy tags in the shape of a four-leaf clover. According to a Facebook post,  they still don't know how the dog wound up in a small village in Germany but confirm that someone -- not the owner -- picked up the dog. The Foundation speculates the owner may be in the military which would explain how the pup traveled more than 5,600 miles from Gilroy."We believe the dog belongs to a US military person," wrote a foundation spokesperson in the FB comments. "The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story."" Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog. You never know where they might turn up."  
GILROY, CA
purewow.com

Why Do Dogs Lick You?

If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
PETS
rolling out

The truth about how pets are loaded onto planes

This is the moment a good-natured baggage handler demonstrates how pet dogs are strapped into plane cargo holds before flights. The airport worker – known as Dj Sugue on TikTok (@djsugue) – creates fascinating videos about the behind-the-scenes secrets of airports. In one of his latest clips -‘You...
PETS
goodshomedesign.com

There Are Dwarf Donkeys You Can Own As A Pet And They Are Adorable

Donkeys are so cute, but have you ever heard of dwarf donkeys? They are adorable tiny creatures and can even be kept as a pet. The correct term for these donkeys is in fact, miniature donkeys, and they are the cutest thing ever. They are both energetic and cuddly, so they are the perfect companions if you have children and a large space for them to manifest their passion for jumping and running. But an important thing to keep in mind when choosing miniature donkeys as a pet, is that they won’t stay small forever. They can grow as big as a larger dog breed, such as a Great Dane, so adult miniature donkeys are also manageable compared to regular-sized donkeys.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

Tips on How to Bury a Dog with Love and Care

There is nothing worse than losing a pet. A furry friend that was once so close to your heart has left you for the heavenly abode. The pain is unbearable. But once an animal has died, their remains need to be disposed of with respect. Many people choose cremation, while others go for burial. If you feel that burying your dog will be a better option to bid your dog goodbye, then you must know how to bury a dog.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Signs Cats Are Your Spirit Animal

Cats connect to the spiritual world and may be used to communicate with deceased loved ones. Cats also give companionship, enhancing our spirituality by allowing us to live more harmoniously with natural rhythms. This article will teach you how to determine whether or not your cat is your spirit animal and will also provide you with advice on how to improve the link you have with your fluffy feline companion.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy