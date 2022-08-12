GILROY (CBS SF) -- Police are trying to figure out how a dog wearing a Gilroy license tag wound up lost in a small German village.The Gilroy Police Foundation said they received a message with a picture of a dog and its Gilroy tags in the shape of a four-leaf clover. According to a Facebook post, they still don't know how the dog wound up in a small village in Germany but confirm that someone -- not the owner -- picked up the dog. The Foundation speculates the owner may be in the military which would explain how the pup traveled more than 5,600 miles from Gilroy."We believe the dog belongs to a US military person," wrote a foundation spokesperson in the FB comments. "The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story."" Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog. You never know where they might turn up."

GILROY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO