Read full article on original website
Related
Drought Is Better Than You Think for SouthCoast Apple Season
We've all heard a lot about this summer's serious drought and all the things it is affecting. From super-low water levels in area lakes and ponds to reduced usage of town water, the drought has certainly taken its toll locally. Just last week we learned that our usually gorgeous fall...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Tax-free weekend 2022: Can you shop online during Massachusetts holiday?
Massachusetts residents don’t need to leave their couch to participate in the tax-free weekend. The annual holiday is on Aug. 13 through Aug. 14 and it will give those shopping in the Bay State the chance to have many of their purchases be exempt from the regular 6.25% state sales tax.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AAA: Average Massachusetts driver spends nearly $900 per month on new vehicle
A new report from AAA found the average yearly cost for a Massachusetts resident to own and operate a new vehicle in 2022 is $10,728 a year, or $894 a month.
Weird Massachusetts laws: From not being allowed to live together after divorce to no mules on your second floor
Massachusetts residents need to be careful who they live with. People divorced but still living together can be found guilty of adultery. Additionally, Massachusetts residents can’t stable a horse or mule on the second floor. These are just two of Massachusetts’ weirdest laws — most of which although still...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
Maura Healey focuses on making Massachusetts more affordable in her first TV ad for governor
Attorney General Maura Healey is hitting the airwaves Tuesday with a new 30-second television advertisement where she promises to “cut taxes, reduce costs in housing and transportation, improve education, and make vocational training available” if elected governor this fall, her campaign said Monday. “I grew up one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
GoLocalProv
RI Veterinarian Surrenders License After Previously Surrendering License in North Carolina
A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state -- after surrendering her license in another state. Now, former Rhode Island vet Dr. Janine Oliver, who had surrendered her license in North Carolina in November 2020 as part of a consent decree, after a number of complaints --- and multiple reprimands were issued by the North Carolina Veterinary Board -- has surrendered her license in Rhode Island.
PETS・
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
Relax With a Private Spa and Sauna Inside of This Inexpensive Cabin in Massachusetts
Yes, you read the headline correctly. There is a personal, infrared sauna inside of cabin that you can camp in for pretty cheap. Let's say camping is not your thing. I am talking ground, tent, bugs, etc. Then "glamping" is certainly for you. The difference? Glamping is typically easier, usually...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
ecori.org
R.I.’s New Heat Pump Program Offers Incentives to Install Energy-Efficient Systems
Rhode Island recently rolled out a new program to spur the installation of heat pumps. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Hot or cold, Rhode Islanders can’t win when it comes to regulating their homes’ temperature. The state registered its first heat wave of the year last month when temperatures exceeded...
5 things to know as Middleborough becomes first Mass. team to make Little League World Series since 2009
A matchup with Tennessee awaits. Middleborough booked a trip to the Little League World Series, becoming the first Massachusetts team to compete in the event since Peabody in 2009. Here are five things to know as the squad heads to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Middleborough has made it this far before, but...
Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?
The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Teachers in Massachusetts |2022
Massachusetts is consistently ranked among the top educational states. In U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 list of the best high schools in the country, half of Massachusetts’ public high schools ranked in the top quarter of the national rankings, the highest proportion of any state. Besides that,...
The effects of drought conditions on wildlife in Massachusetts
With most of the state in critical drought conditions, it can be hard on residents and crops, but it is also a challenge for wildlife.
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was...
WPRI
Massachusetts Criminal Justice database open to the public
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced a new online dashboard aimed at consolidating data from the state’s criminal justice system. It was initially part of 2018’s criminal justice reform law and is designed to increase transparency and public access to this type of data. The dashboard records inmate populations both in individual counties and the state’s department of corrections.
Comments / 0