Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight
Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
6 hidden iPhone features that seem like magic tricks
Let’s be honest: one of the longstanding reasons why the iPhone appeals to people over Android is that it’s easier to use. The iPhone, to put it simply, is intuitive while simultaneously powerful. That said, there’s a good chance that most iPhone users are completely unaware of just how powerful the iPhone is. Because Apple doesn’t tout every single iPhone feature, Apple’s iconic smartphone is brimming with features and hidden tricks that you probably didn’t even know existed.
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
knowtechie.com
How to turn on WiFi calling on Android and iOS
If you’re in a low-signal area but have access to a reliable internet connection, turning on WiFi calling may be the ideal solution. When you enable WiFi calling on a compatible device, calls route through the internet instead of a cellular network, which provides a more reliable connection when service is weak or non-existent.
Refinery29
The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why
I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech wearable; having grown up with movies like Spy Kids and Inspector Gadget, the idea of a mini-computer on my wrist appealed to me in a big way. So naturally, when the Apple Watch first debuted in 2014, I was very intrigued. However, it wasn’t until the brand rolled out the third generation that I got one for myself. Honestly, at the time, it was pretty freakin’ cool; I loved the customization options for the watch face and how sleek and minimal the case was. Sure, the 38mm screen was a bit tiny. But I have small wrists and hands, so navigating things really wasn’t too bad. Mostly, I loved how I could quickly set timers as I cooked, track my workouts, and pay for groceries and subway fares with the tap of a wrist.
This stunning 3D slide optical illusion just broke my brain
Another day, another optical illusion. The internet can't get enough of mind benders and/or bogglers, and new examples go wild on social media every other day. But here's one of the most impressive we've seen recently. A new 3D-printed illusion creates the effect of a ball defying gravity by sliding...
technewstoday.com
Why is My iPhone Ring Volume Too Low? 8 Ways to Fix It
Most of us rely on a ringtone for incoming calls and alerts. However, many users using iOS 15 or higher have experienced ring issues despite setting the full volume. However, it is possible that you have unheard the ringtone because it is set to a low volume by default. Or the phone volume automatically goes down due to software glitches. Nevertheless, you can fix such issue by simply rebooting the device or cleaning the iPhone’s Speaker.
notebookcheck.net
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price hikes to raise Apple's average selling price to envy-inducing new heights
The iPhone 14 release date is drawing closer and Apple is already allegedly working on the launch event for its 2022 smartphones. With that in mind, there has been a lot of chatter about the iPhone 14 price tag, with one analyst suggesting there would be a price hike even for the standard Apple iPhone 14. However, more recent rumors have settled on a potential US$799 price tag for the entry-level SKU, and Ming-Chi Kuo seems to believe that price hikes further up the range will be enough to send Apple’s iPhone ASP soaring to new heights.
OnePlus 10 Pro review
With its striking screen, top-tier specs, and capable camera, the OnePlus 10 Pro is anything but a letdown. Most notably, the phone's super-wide camera crams a GoPro-style field of view, which is great for dynamic, high-impact snaps, and it's also one of the most powerful smartphones available at its price.
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
ZDNet
How to delete apps on iPhone
There are many reasons one would want to delete an app from their phone. I like to periodically clean up my app library and get rid of the apps I haven't used in a while and don't anticipate using anytime soon. It keeps my phone visually organized and keeps me from having to scroll through dozens of apps.
Xiaomi just revealed the laziest gadget concept ever
Picture the scene: you sit down after a long day at work, pick up your phone and then decide that even scrolling is too much effort. We've all been there, right? Well, Xiaomi might have a cure for that scroll fatigue with this futuristic new smart device. Xiaomi has created...
That Pepsi logo design document is still utterly unbelievable
Look, we know logo design is a complicated business. Even the simplest and most minimal-looking logo can take an unprecedented amount of creativity and precision – even if the finished result makes it look effortless. But anyone who thinks graphic design can sometimes be a touch pretentious is going...
technewstoday.com
How to Know if Someone Turned Off Their Location on iPhone?
The Location Sharing feature on the iPhone is a great way to ensure your family and loved ones are safe. But, for privacy reasons, Apple makes it easy for others to stop sharing their location with you anytime. What’s more, you don’t even get an alert about it.
Dear Nintendo, please release the Switch Pro
Ah, the Nintendo Switch Pro. The notion of the highly-anticipated console has been exciting players for years now, despite Nintendo dismissing all rumours about it. And sorry to break it to you, Nintendo fans, but it looks like there's more bad news about the elite device. It's been reported that...
Activision cuts controversial Call of Duty character design after fierce backlash
New character skins pop up in Call of Duty all the time, and they're often, shall we say, interesting. From Godzilla to Snoop Dogg, we've seen plenty of familiar faces in recent months. But this latest character design is perhaps more familiar than Activision would like. An artist has complained...
Bag Apple's sublime AirPods Pro without the pro price
The Apple AirPods Pro continue to be among the most high-end wireless earphones on the market. With excellent sound quality, noise-cancelling technology and silicone tips for customisable comfort it's no wonder they're so loved by music fans. And right now you can grab a pair of the latest Pros with MagSafe charging case for a non-Pro price. In the US, Amazon has them reduced from $249 to $179.99 (opens in new tab). And in the UK, Very is selling them for £189, down from £239. (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 hits lowest-ever price
If you're wanting a tablet with the power of a laptop then look no further than the Microsoft Surface Pro range. We've spotted this fantastic US deal, which sees the Surface Pro 7 discounted down from $1,199 to just $697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, which comes with a 12.3" Touch-Screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB memory (note: Amazon has great prices across the range, scroll down for more).
Creative Bloq
