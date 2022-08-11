ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
DODGE COUNTY, NE

