Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. The question is if they’ve been legally saved or stolen. It’s a surprise twist to an ongoing 6 News investigation. Volunteers...
1011now.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
Comments / 0