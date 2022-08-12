ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Three Huskers head to U.S. Gymnastics Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three Nebraska men’s gymnasts are set to represent the Huskers at the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Fla., this week at the Amalie Arena. The meet runs from Aug. 18-21 and gives the Huskers an opportunity to line up next to an elite field and...
Google Fiber announces it is coming to Nebraska

Google Fiber appears to be on its way to the Cornhusker State. In a press release issued last week, Google announced that its fiber-to-the-premises service, which includes broadband and IPTV, will expand into metro areas in five states. Along with Nebraska, the service will be coming to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Nevada.
Nebraska Football unveils alternate uniforms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Football unveiled their new alternate uniforms on Monday. The uniform is a tribute to the 1983 Huskers “The Scoring Explosion.”. The new uniform will be worn for one home game this season. It’s unclear which game that will be.
Parts of Nebraska receiving early-week rain

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans woke up to some much-needed moisture on Monday, with more potentially on the way. Forecasters say up to an inch and a half of rain could fall in some parts of eastern Nebraska by Tuesday. While the rain is welcome, it will only be making a...
Nebraska ranked #1 in AVCA Preseason Poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska will open the 2022 volleyball season as the #1 team in the country. The Huskers sit atop the AVCA Preseason poll ahead of Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville, and Minnesota. Nebraska returns five starters from last year’s NCAA Runner-Up squad. They added a three-time All-American, Kaitlyn Hord,...
20-year-old Omaha man missing

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man

NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
Skin cancer on rise in NE

A new report finds skin cancer on the rise in Nebraska with thousands of new cases and hundreds of deaths in recent years. According to Quote Wizard, Nebraska has seen a 13 percent increase in skin cancer cases over the last four years, the second highest increase in the country.
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
Troopers locate stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling in...
