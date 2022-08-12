Read full article on original website
WOWT
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
klin.com
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital
CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
1011now.com
Three Huskers head to U.S. Gymnastics Championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three Nebraska men’s gymnasts are set to represent the Huskers at the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Fla., this week at the Amalie Arena. The meet runs from Aug. 18-21 and gives the Huskers an opportunity to line up next to an elite field and...
News Channel Nebraska
Google Fiber announces it is coming to Nebraska
Google Fiber appears to be on its way to the Cornhusker State. In a press release issued last week, Google announced that its fiber-to-the-premises service, which includes broadband and IPTV, will expand into metro areas in five states. Along with Nebraska, the service will be coming to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Nevada.
1011now.com
New home construction decreases in Wisconsin, but only in some urban areas
Chubba Purdy is competing for Nebraska's starting quarterback job during fall camp. Nebraska Wesleyan holds its first practice of the 2022 season, which is a milestone for head coach Brian Keller. Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT. 10/11 NOW at...
kbsi23.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
1011now.com
Nebraska Football unveils alternate uniforms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Football unveiled their new alternate uniforms on Monday. The uniform is a tribute to the 1983 Huskers “The Scoring Explosion.”. The new uniform will be worn for one home game this season. It’s unclear which game that will be.
News Channel Nebraska
Parts of Nebraska receiving early-week rain
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans woke up to some much-needed moisture on Monday, with more potentially on the way. Forecasters say up to an inch and a half of rain could fall in some parts of eastern Nebraska by Tuesday. While the rain is welcome, it will only be making a...
1011now.com
Nebraska ranked #1 in AVCA Preseason Poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska will open the 2022 volleyball season as the #1 team in the country. The Huskers sit atop the AVCA Preseason poll ahead of Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville, and Minnesota. Nebraska returns five starters from last year’s NCAA Runner-Up squad. They added a three-time All-American, Kaitlyn Hord,...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old Omaha man missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted for Nebraska homicides
suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
1011now.com
Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. The question is if they’ve been legally saved or stolen. It’s a surprise twist to an ongoing 6 News investigation. Volunteers...
News Channel Nebraska
Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
News Channel Nebraska
Skin cancer on rise in NE
A new report finds skin cancer on the rise in Nebraska with thousands of new cases and hundreds of deaths in recent years. According to Quote Wizard, Nebraska has seen a 13 percent increase in skin cancer cases over the last four years, the second highest increase in the country.
doniphanherald.com
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
1011now.com
Troopers locate stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling in...
Nebraska Football Go Big Read: Casey Thompson’s injury was pretty bad
When the Nebraska football team kicks off its season on August 27, it’s assumed that Casey Thompson will be behind center. There was a time when that was very much in doubt, considering his injury was worse than people realized. That and more is highlighted in today’s Nebraska football...
