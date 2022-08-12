Read full article on original website
Rushville Area Residents Warned of Solar Panel Phone Scam
The City of Rushville is warning residents of a recent scam. According to an announcement this morning, Rushville city officials say scammers are calling residents from a City of Rushville phone number and attempting to sell them solar panels. Officials say the City of Rushville is not offering a solar...
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
spotonillinois.com
Winchester chief making move to Bluffs, joining police as officer
Bluffs village board members have approved hiring two part-time police officers. How many points did Colin Knollhoff from Jacksonville win in Boys' 14 singles USTA competitions by July?
geneseorepublic.com
Multi-year IDOT construction plan includes Springfield-area projects
A $34.6 billion, six-year program to address aging transit infrastructure that was announced Friday includes several projects in Springfield. Funded in-part by the Rebuild Illinois program and federal investment, the Illinois Department of Transportation plan will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports all over the state. A grand...
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Armed Robbery Incident at West Morton Ave. Business
Jacksonville Police responded to a call of an armed robbery Saturday night. According to a report by the Jacksonville Police Department, a man walked into a business in the 1700 block of west Morton Avenue at approximately 9:30 Saturday night. The suspect reportedly inferred he had a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money from the business.
WAND TV
Family escapes house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out to a house fire early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. at 4 a.m. Nothing was showing from the street, but once they opened the front door, they saw the house was filled with smoke.
Man dead after shooting, says Sangamon Co. coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after being shot several times. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon stated a 42-year-old man was brought into the hospital from a Springfield house. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy was […]
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Aug. 20: one inmate sentenced in Sangamon County to be released
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Sangamon County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 20. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonillinois.com
How many inmates sentenced in Logan County will be released during week ending Aug. 20?
Springfield tennis player Adam Wheeling is ranked 2,230th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 6. They had 295 total points, split between 295 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... ★ FURTHER...
WAND TV
Man killed in Chatham house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Chatham house fire early this morning. Chatham firefighters responded to a home in the 3800 block of Mansion Rd. around 1:20 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The coroner reports a 76-year-old man was found dead at...
wmay.com
Springfield Police Respond To Traffic Stop Data
Springfield police say state figures showing that minorities are disproportionately pulled over in the city don’t tell the whole story. The data compiled by the Illinois Department of Transportation shows Black drivers are five times as likely as whites to be pulled over in the city, even though they’re less likely to get a ticket or be found with contraband.
This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois
Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
Coroner identifies man killed in Chatham fire
wmay.com
Victim Of Fatal Chatham Fire Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man who died in a house fire in Chatham early Friday. Coroner Jim Allmon says 76-year-old Lennis Knight died of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by smoke inhalation. The home on Mansion Road in Chatham was fully involved when fire crews arrived, and the flames prevented firefighters from getting to Knight inside the home.
WAND TV
Coroner releases the identity of man shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
capitolwolf.com
Body found at scene of Chatham fire
spotonillinois.com
Three charged with drug felonies
Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
spotonillinois.com
CROP Hunger Walk to host open houses
The 51st annual Quad-Cities CROP Hunger Walk will be held Oct. 2. To prepare for the event two open houses will be held for participants to pick up the materials needed to enlist and encourage teams of walkers. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:33. 10:47. 10:04. 07:58. How...
