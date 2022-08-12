Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
How many inmates sentenced in Logan County will be released during week ending Aug. 20?
Springfield tennis player Adam Wheeling is ranked 2,230th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 6. They had 295 total points, split between 295 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... ★ FURTHER...
starvedrock.media
A hydropower plant could change St. Louis energy. It could also kill a giant river fish.
WEST ALTON — On the rocky banks of the Mississippi River two dozen miles north of St. Louis, there’s a clash brewing between clean energy and wildlife conservation, with both sides aiming to repair damage wrought by humans. On one hand, an Alabama company is working to turn...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
spotonillinois.com
CROP Hunger Walk to host open houses
The 51st annual Quad-Cities CROP Hunger Walk will be held Oct. 2. To prepare for the event two open houses will be held for participants to pick up the materials needed to enlist and encourage teams of walkers. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:33. 10:47. 10:04. 07:58. How...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man in Marion County Jail after investigation discovers several explosive devices at Hannibal residence
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is in the Marion County Jail after a Hannibal Police investigation into the manufacture and possession of explosive devices at a local residence. A warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County on Sunday, Aug. 14, charging Joshua E....
spotonillinois.com
City of Macomb Committee of the Whole met July 25
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: MEETING CALLED TO ORDERROLL CALL PUBLIC COMMENTS - Citizens wishing to address the City Council on matters germane to the agenda of the meeting will be limited to Three (3) minutes and are asked... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Armed Robbery Incident at West Morton Ave. Business
Jacksonville Police responded to a call of an armed robbery Saturday night. According to a report by the Jacksonville Police Department, a man walked into a business in the 1700 block of west Morton Avenue at approximately 9:30 Saturday night. The suspect reportedly inferred he had a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money from the business.
KMZU
Woman accused with death of a child while driving intoxicated
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. – A La Grange woman is accused of causing the death of a young child while driving intoxicated last night. A report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 11:53 p.m. on the 700 block of Jamison St. in Canton. Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, allegedly attempted to make a U-turn and struck a 2-year-old boy from Canton. The child was declared deceased on scene.
khqa.com
Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
spotonillinois.com
Winchester chief making move to Bluffs, joining police as officer
Bluffs village board members have approved hiring two part-time police officers. How many points did Colin Knollhoff from Jacksonville win in Boys' 14 singles USTA competitions by July?
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot
The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
spotonillinois.com
Three charged with drug felonies
Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
muddyrivernews.com
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
muddyrivernews.com
Two women in Pike County Jail facing burglary, theft charges
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two women are in the Pike County Jail and are charged with residential burglary and theft. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:03 p.m. July 31 to a residence located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop in reference to a residential burglary and theft complaint. After an investigation, two suspects were identified.
WAND TV
Coroner: Man hit, killed by train
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a deadly train verse pedestrian crash. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a Darrell Hall, 51, died after he was hit by a train. Authorities said Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue Friday night. He...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County man sentenced to over 11 years following meth charges
Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced on Friday that a Macoupin County man was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Joseph Greear, 50 of Girard, was charged with the class 1 felony on January 26. The...
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Aug. 20: one inmate sentenced in Sangamon County to be released
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Sangamon County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 20. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
wlds.com
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office Announces Several Felony Arrests
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple felony arrests over the last week. On July 15th, at 4:42 P.M., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 63 year old Rodney C. Shrader of Plainville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 52 year old Nancy L. Taylor of Plainville on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was also arrested on a felony Adams County warrant or failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Shrader and Taylor are currently out on a $5,000 recognizance bond with a next appearance in court set for September 13th.
capitolwolf.com
Body found at scene of Chatham fire
A 76 year old man was found deceased at the scene of a residential fire on Mansion Road in Chatham around 1:20am Friday. Firefighters says when they arrived on scene the structure was completely engulfed in flame. The identity of the man is pending next of kin notification. An autopsy...
muddyrivernews.com
Barry man in Pike County Jail charged with theft, forgery
BARRY, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the City of Barry, was dispatched to a residence in Barry at 12:46 p.m. July 24 regarding a theft complaint. After an investigation, Shelby B. Burch, 30, of Barry was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail on two counts of theft and forgery.
