ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, IL

Comments / 0

Related
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

CROP Hunger Walk to host open houses

The 51st annual Quad-Cities CROP Hunger Walk will be held Oct. 2. To prepare for the event two open houses will be held for participants to pick up the materials needed to enlist and encourage teams of walkers. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:33. 10:47. 10:04. 07:58. How...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, IL
Brown County, IL
Sports
City
Pleasant Hill, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
spotonillinois.com

City of Macomb Committee of the Whole met July 25

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: MEETING CALLED TO ORDERROLL CALL PUBLIC COMMENTS - Citizens wishing to address the City Council on matters germane to the agenda of the meeting will be limited to Three (3) minutes and are asked... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
MACOMB, IL
wlds.com

JPD Investigating Armed Robbery Incident at West Morton Ave. Business

Jacksonville Police responded to a call of an armed robbery Saturday night. According to a report by the Jacksonville Police Department, a man walked into a business in the 1700 block of west Morton Avenue at approximately 9:30 Saturday night. The suspect reportedly inferred he had a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money from the business.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KMZU

Woman accused with death of a child while driving intoxicated

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. – A La Grange woman is accused of causing the death of a young child while driving intoxicated last night. A report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 11:53 p.m. on the 700 block of Jamison St. in Canton. Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, allegedly attempted to make a U-turn and struck a 2-year-old boy from Canton. The child was declared deceased on scene.
LA GRANGE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Another World#Highschoolsports
khqa.com

Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
CANTON, MO
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot

The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Three charged with drug felonies

Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
muddyrivernews.com

Two women in Pike County Jail facing burglary, theft charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two women are in the Pike County Jail and are charged with residential burglary and theft. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:03 p.m. July 31 to a residence located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop in reference to a residential burglary and theft complaint. After an investigation, two suspects were identified.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Coroner: Man hit, killed by train

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a deadly train verse pedestrian crash. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a Darrell Hall, 51, died after he was hit by a train. Authorities said Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue Friday night. He...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office Announces Several Felony Arrests

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple felony arrests over the last week. On July 15th, at 4:42 P.M., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 63 year old Rodney C. Shrader of Plainville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 52 year old Nancy L. Taylor of Plainville on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was also arrested on a felony Adams County warrant or failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Shrader and Taylor are currently out on a $5,000 recognizance bond with a next appearance in court set for September 13th.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

Body found at scene of Chatham fire

A 76 year old man was found deceased at the scene of a residential fire on Mansion Road in Chatham around 1:20am Friday. Firefighters says when they arrived on scene the structure was completely engulfed in flame. The identity of the man is pending next of kin notification. An autopsy...
CHATHAM, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Barry man in Pike County Jail charged with theft, forgery

BARRY, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the City of Barry, was dispatched to a residence in Barry at 12:46 p.m. July 24 regarding a theft complaint. After an investigation, Shelby B. Burch, 30, of Barry was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail on two counts of theft and forgery.
PIKE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy