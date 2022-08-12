ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Still Reeling From China's Data Debacle

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. With no major regional economic reports on tap Tuesday, Asian markets will continue to digest the implications from China's dismal data deluge on Monday that instantly deepened the gloom surrounding the world's second largest economy. The...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Brazil's Vale Fined After Comptroller General's Decision on Brumadinho Disaster

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA was fined about 86.3 million reais ($16.82 million) after the country's comptroller general decided the firm did not present truthful informations on the conditions of its Brumadinho tailings dam prior to a 2019 disaster. The mining giant said it did not agree...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huawei Devices#Energy Efficiency#Linus Business#Reuters#Huawei Technologies#Ict#Chinese#Counterpoint Research
US News and World Report

U.K. Is First Country to Approve Moderna's Omicron-Targeted COVID Vaccine

U.K. Is First Country to Approve Moderna's Omicron-Targeted COVID Vaccine. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A COVID-19 booster that's targeted to the Omicron variant will be available soon — and it's already been approved in Britain. The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency was the first...
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

Cybersecurity Firm Darktrace Confirms Preliminary Approach From Thoma Bravo

(Reuters) -British cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc said on Monday it was in the early stages of discussions with tech investment firm Thoma Bravo regarding a possible cash offer. Darktrace said the discussions were at a preliminary stage and there could be no certainty of an offer or its terms. As...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Closing Prices for Crude Oil, Gold and Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.05 to $95.10 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.95 a...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
US News and World Report

Russia's Shoigu, U.N's Guterres Discuss Safe Functioning of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss conditions for safe functioning of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the ministry said on Monday. During the call, Shoigu and Guterres also discussed initiatives to ease conditions for exports of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Norway Hits Export Record Amid Soaring Gas Prices

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Norway's exports reached a record in July, driven mainly by natural gas prices that have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Scandinavian country’s statistics agency on Monday said Norwegian exports reached 229 billion kroner ($24 billion) last month, 0.4% higher than the previous record set in March this year.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Thai Police Arrest Suspected Chinese Gambling Kingpin

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai police have arrested a Chinese fugitive wanted by Beijing for allegedly running illegal online gambling operations and will soon extradite him to China, the police told Reuters on Monday. She Zhijiang, 40, a Chinese national who also holds a Cambodian passport, was arrested last week based...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine

U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even a "small" nuclear war, far short of a global conflict, could kill much of the world's population due to starvation, a new study projects. Any nuclear war would have obviously devastating...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Philippines in Talks to Buy U.S. Helicopters After Dropping Russia Deal

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines is looking to buy heavy-lift Chinook helicopters from the United States, after scrapping a deal with Russia worth 12.7 billion pesos ($227.35 million) in order to avoid sanctions, Manila's ambassador to Washington said on Monday. In June, days before President Rodrigo Duterte ended his six-year...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Dollar-Strapped Argentina Announces Incentives for Oil and Gas Industry

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina announced late on Friday a package of tax and customs benefits for the oil and gas industry meant to attract dollars to the South American nation, which is battling crippling inflation and a low level of foreign currency reserves. The measures had been announced on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

China Unexpectedly Cuts 2 Key Rates, Withdraws Cash From Banking System

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support...
ECONOMY
PC Magazine

Intel Arc GPUs to Drop Native DirectX 9 Support for Emulation

To run older PC games, Intel's upcoming Arc graphics cards are going to rely on emulation rather than native support for DirectX 9. Intel quietly mentioned the DirectX 9 emulation in a company support document, which users on Twitter noticed over the weekend. The document notes that Intel is dropping...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy