Asia’s richest woman loses half her $24bn fortune in China property crisis
Asia’s wealthiest woman has lost more than half her fortune over the past year as the crisis engulfing China’s real estate sector continues to worsen, a billionaire index showed on Thursday. Yang Huiyan, a majority shareholder in China’s biggest property developer Country Garden, saw her net worth plunge...
Marketmind: Still Reeling From China's Data Debacle
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. With no major regional economic reports on tap Tuesday, Asian markets will continue to digest the implications from China's dismal data deluge on Monday that instantly deepened the gloom surrounding the world's second largest economy. The...
Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
Brazil's Vale Fined After Comptroller General's Decision on Brumadinho Disaster
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA was fined about 86.3 million reais ($16.82 million) after the country's comptroller general decided the firm did not present truthful informations on the conditions of its Brumadinho tailings dam prior to a 2019 disaster. The mining giant said it did not agree...
US and allies should move to protect ‘freedom of navigation’, says Taiwan envoy
Kelly Wu-Chiao Hsieh called for operations to uphold the ‘median line’ in the Taiwan Strait in response to China’s military exercises
U.K. Is First Country to Approve Moderna's Omicron-Targeted COVID Vaccine
U.K. Is First Country to Approve Moderna's Omicron-Targeted COVID Vaccine. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A COVID-19 booster that's targeted to the Omicron variant will be available soon — and it's already been approved in Britain. The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency was the first...
Cybersecurity Firm Darktrace Confirms Preliminary Approach From Thoma Bravo
(Reuters) -British cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc said on Monday it was in the early stages of discussions with tech investment firm Thoma Bravo regarding a possible cash offer. Darktrace said the discussions were at a preliminary stage and there could be no certainty of an offer or its terms. As...
Closing Prices for Crude Oil, Gold and Other Commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.05 to $95.10 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.95 a...
Russia's Shoigu, U.N's Guterres Discuss Safe Functioning of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss conditions for safe functioning of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the ministry said on Monday. During the call, Shoigu and Guterres also discussed initiatives to ease conditions for exports of...
German Fighter Jets En Route to Australia as Berlin Shifts Focus to Indo-Pacific
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is sending 13 military aircraft to joint exercises in Australia, the air force's largest peacetime deployment, underlining Berlin's increased focus on the Indo-Pacific amid rising tensions with China in the region. Last year, a German warship sailed into the South China Sea for the first time...
Norway Hits Export Record Amid Soaring Gas Prices
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Norway's exports reached a record in July, driven mainly by natural gas prices that have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Scandinavian country’s statistics agency on Monday said Norwegian exports reached 229 billion kroner ($24 billion) last month, 0.4% higher than the previous record set in March this year.
Thai Police Arrest Suspected Chinese Gambling Kingpin
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai police have arrested a Chinese fugitive wanted by Beijing for allegedly running illegal online gambling operations and will soon extradite him to China, the police told Reuters on Monday. She Zhijiang, 40, a Chinese national who also holds a Cambodian passport, was arrested last week based...
U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine
U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even a "small" nuclear war, far short of a global conflict, could kill much of the world's population due to starvation, a new study projects. Any nuclear war would have obviously devastating...
Philippines in Talks to Buy U.S. Helicopters After Dropping Russia Deal
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines is looking to buy heavy-lift Chinook helicopters from the United States, after scrapping a deal with Russia worth 12.7 billion pesos ($227.35 million) in order to avoid sanctions, Manila's ambassador to Washington said on Monday. In June, days before President Rodrigo Duterte ended his six-year...
EV maker Faraday Future to raise up to $600 million in funding
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE.O) said on Monday that the electric-vehicle startup will raise up to $600 million in funding as it looks to deliver its FF 91 luxury car later this year.
Two Road Bridges to Russian Occupied Territory in Kherson Oblast Out of Use, UK Says
(Reuters) - The two primary road bridges giving access to the pocket of Russian occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast are now probably out of use for the purposes of substantial military resupply, British military intelligence said on Saturday. Even if Russia manages to...
Dollar-Strapped Argentina Announces Incentives for Oil and Gas Industry
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina announced late on Friday a package of tax and customs benefits for the oil and gas industry meant to attract dollars to the South American nation, which is battling crippling inflation and a low level of foreign currency reserves. The measures had been announced on...
China Unexpectedly Cuts 2 Key Rates, Withdraws Cash From Banking System
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support...
Crypto Exchange Binance Receives Preliminary Approval to Operate in Kazakhstan
Crypto exchange Binance has obtained preliminary approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate in Kazakhstan, a step toward becoming licensed to operate as a digital asset trading platform and custody provider in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). Binance Kazakhstan still needs to complete the full application...
Intel Arc GPUs to Drop Native DirectX 9 Support for Emulation
To run older PC games, Intel's upcoming Arc graphics cards are going to rely on emulation rather than native support for DirectX 9. Intel quietly mentioned the DirectX 9 emulation in a company support document, which users on Twitter noticed over the weekend. The document notes that Intel is dropping...
