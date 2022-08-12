Read full article on original website
Top 10 Henry County home sales for July 2022
Moline tennis player Ankit Rajvanshi won 210 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 6. Their 210 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
Week ending Aug. 20: three inmates sentenced in Henry County to be released
These are the top 10 home sales for Henry County in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 12 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $175,500 in Henry County. Top 10 home sales in Henry County for July 2022BuyerCityAddressSale PriceRichard and Daysi...
