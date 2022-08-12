Read full article on original website
Young Goslings Ready To Take Flight In 2022
The Watertown High School football team will be very young heading into the 2022 season. With just nine seniors on the roster this year, the Goslings will be relying on younger players to step up if they want to work their way up the Badger Large standings. “We’ve got a...
Marshall Ready To Defend Eastern Suburban Crown
The Marshall High School football team is ready to defend their 2021 Eastern Suburban Conference title with a plethora of new faces. The Cardinals graduated a senior class full of playmakers off of last year’s squad that finished a perfect 7-0 season in league play. “There’s certainly a lot...
Beaver Dam Radio Signals Switch Formats
(Beaver Dam) Beaver Dam’s two legendary radio signals have switched formats. At midnight, your hometown station 1430 WBEV moved to the FM signal as 95.3 WBEV – powered by Daily Dodge. The existing 1430 WBEV-AM signal transitioned to 1430 ESPN, airing national ESPN content with plans to air local ESPN Wisconsin shows.
News – August 15, 2022
Application Window For Meat And Poultry Grant Is Through Friday
(Juneau) Dodge County officials are calling attention to a grant program aimed at helping the state’s meat and poultry industries. The Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program invests up to $10-million-dollars to grow and improve the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s meat processing and livestock sectors. Funded...
SSM Health Waupun Sponsoring Free Community Rummage Sale
(Waupun) SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital is sponsoring a free community rummage sale later this month. The event is being held through the hospital’s Mission Action Team and is open for individuals and families within the Waupun community. The sale will feature gently-used clothing for all ages and sizes,...
Beaver Dam Police Share Details About Unplanned Plane Landing
(Beaver Dam) Members of the Beaver Dam Police Department provided some insight into last month’s unplanned plane landing in the city. The incident happened around 4:45pm at the soccer fields at Commercial and Woodland Drive on July 22nd, near the planned Department of Public Works site. Lieutenant Jeremiah Johnson...
Mayville Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Stabbing Incident
(Mayville) A Mayville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to a stabbing in the city three years ago. Hensy Gabriel Cortez-Hernandez was convicted earlier this month of First-Degree Reckless Endangerment. Cortez-Hernandez was originally charged with First-Degree Attempted Homicide, but a jury found him guilty on the lesser charge.
Plea Hearing Scheduled For Clyman Woman Accused Of Attacking Hospital Nurses
(Beaver Dam) A plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a Clyman woman accused of attacking two Beaver Dam hospital nurses. Kiara Ivans is facing two felony charges of Battery to an Emergency Rescue Worker. During her arraignment hearing this week, Ivans attorney told the court that a plea...
