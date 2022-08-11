ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Eastgate Mall sold at auction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont County was sold at auction for $13.3 million, well below its $20 million appraised value, county records show. Deutsche Bank Trust Co. America bought the 1-million-square-foot building at the sheriff’s foreclosure...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Insurance firm opens Covington office

Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
COVINGTON, KY
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Blue Ash

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Blue Ash neighborhood so unique. Twenty minutes north of Cincinnati, Blue Ash has the best of both worlds – the feel of a close-knit community with big city access. Its top-ranked schools, superior parks and recreation, outstanding cultural and entertainment events and a thriving business community, make Blue Ash the ideal place to live, work, and visit.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores

CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host

While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

Columbia -1301-1309 Walnut Street

Columbia Flats 1BR - Upon entering this top floor unit, you're greeted with dark LVT flooring, an open concept living & kitchen space, and windows to let in lots of light! Carpeted bedroom with built in storage in closet space, subway tiled bathroom, and washer and dryer in unit!. Central...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
sportspromedia.com

Western and Southern Open sold by USTA to Beemok Capital

Beemok and Navarro acquired WTA Charleston Open in 2018. Financial services firm Beemok Capital has agreed to acquire Cincinnati’s Western and Southern Open tournament from the United States Tennis Association (USTA). South Carolina-headquartered Beemok, the family office of billionaire businessman and Sherman Financial Group chief executive Benjamin Navarro, is...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

6346 Corbly Rd.

MT. WASHINGTON - Charming 3 bed 2 bath w large detached garage - This meticulous and clean home has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. The master suite is located on the first floor. Updated appliances in the kitchen, a large pantry for food storage, and open shelving as well. Enjoy the screening in back porch without the bugs! Sprawling backyard with a large detached garage at the end of your long driveway. Two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath between. Unfinished basement offers a great amount of storage as well. Come check it out!
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
CINCINNATI, OH

