Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
wvxu.org
Investment companies in Cincinnati's single-family home market crowd out families, some say
Is homeownership increasingly becoming the domain of large investment organizations? The issue has received increasing scrutiny in the past few months, especially in Greater Cincinnati. Earlier this month, The Port President and CEO Laura Brunner testified before Congress on the impact so-called real estate investment trusts are having here in...
Raleigh News & Observer
The basement of this Ohio house is freaking out Zillow Gone Wild. ‘I’m so…scared’
A house on the real estate market in Cincinnati, Ohio, for $2.99 million has a popular social media page reeling thanks to its basement that doesn’t match the decor of the rest of the stunning home. When glancing through photos of the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence, the picturesque decor and...
Fox 19
Eastgate Mall sold at auction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont County was sold at auction for $13.3 million, well below its $20 million appraised value, county records show. Deutsche Bank Trust Co. America bought the 1-million-square-foot building at the sheriff’s foreclosure...
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
linknky.com
Insurance firm opens Covington office
Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
Residents: Altafiber has created a 'nightmare' in West Chester neighborhood
Just one cul-de-sac has had to deal with power outages, a water main break and more as Altafiber installs fiber optic cables.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Blue Ash
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Blue Ash neighborhood so unique. Twenty minutes north of Cincinnati, Blue Ash has the best of both worlds – the feel of a close-knit community with big city access. Its top-ranked schools, superior parks and recreation, outstanding cultural and entertainment events and a thriving business community, make Blue Ash the ideal place to live, work, and visit.
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
wvxu.org
Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host
While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
thexunewswire.com
Columbia -1301-1309 Walnut Street
Columbia Flats 1BR - Upon entering this top floor unit, you're greeted with dark LVT flooring, an open concept living & kitchen space, and windows to let in lots of light! Carpeted bedroom with built in storage in closet space, subway tiled bathroom, and washer and dryer in unit!. Central...
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
Cincinnati: Serena Williams Will Retire In Cincinnati
Cincinnati: Serena Williams Will Retire In Cincinnati
WCPO
'Label:Less,' brainchild of Lea and Drew Lachey, tackles discrimination and uncomfortable conversations
CINCINNATI — A special set of performances are taking place this week only in an unexpected location. Inside the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati, a crowd watches "Label:Less," a production and brainchild of former 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey and his wife, Lea. "This is special," Lea Lachey said.
sportspromedia.com
Western and Southern Open sold by USTA to Beemok Capital
Beemok and Navarro acquired WTA Charleston Open in 2018. Financial services firm Beemok Capital has agreed to acquire Cincinnati’s Western and Southern Open tournament from the United States Tennis Association (USTA). South Carolina-headquartered Beemok, the family office of billionaire businessman and Sherman Financial Group chief executive Benjamin Navarro, is...
And the winner is... Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of baby hippo
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s newest baby hippo has a name!. Fiona’s little brother is officially named Fritz, the zoo announced on Monday. The hippo team chose between Fritz or Ferguson after narrowing down 90,000 possible names for the baby hippo last week. “We received some really...
thexunewswire.com
6346 Corbly Rd.
MT. WASHINGTON - Charming 3 bed 2 bath w large detached garage - This meticulous and clean home has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. The master suite is located on the first floor. Updated appliances in the kitchen, a large pantry for food storage, and open shelving as well. Enjoy the screening in back porch without the bugs! Sprawling backyard with a large detached garage at the end of your long driveway. Two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath between. Unfinished basement offers a great amount of storage as well. Come check it out!
spectrumnews1.com
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events
CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
linknky.com
Alcoholic slushies, laser tag and cosmic nights: These NKY bowling alleys are ready for you
If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
