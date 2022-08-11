MT. WASHINGTON - Charming 3 bed 2 bath w large detached garage - This meticulous and clean home has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. The master suite is located on the first floor. Updated appliances in the kitchen, a large pantry for food storage, and open shelving as well. Enjoy the screening in back porch without the bugs! Sprawling backyard with a large detached garage at the end of your long driveway. Two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath between. Unfinished basement offers a great amount of storage as well. Come check it out!

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO