ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 5

Related
bigislandnow.com

Search Ends for Missing Teen Swept Out by High Surf in Puna

The search for a 14-year-old boy that went missing in waters off Shipman/Haena Beach Park in Puna, ended Sunday evening, Aug. 14, and the teen remains missing. The search, in the water and by air, began Thursday, Aug. 11, after the teen, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf.
HILO, HI
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
bigislandvideonews.com

Possible Drowning In Waters Off Puna, One Still Missing

(BIVN) – A 16-year-old male has died, and his 14-year-old brother is still missing, in the waters off Shipman Beach in Puna. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department, who reported the incident occurred at Shipman Beach:. Hawai‘i Island police are investigating the possible drowning of a 16-year-old boy and...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

State police locate missing 14-year-old Jenna Perlick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing 14-year-old girl from Elizabeth Township. Jenna Perlick has been located and safe, Pennsylvania State Police said on Twitter on Thursday.Police previously said she was seen with a man in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland registration 6DJ2172. Law enforcement told KDKA-TV that the vehicle was found by state police in Butler County with an adult man. It is not clear where the teenager was found or if anyone is facing charges. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle. Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws. “This is something that is gaining more traction because of social media,” said MPD Lahaina District...
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire

HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island grew overnight as firefighters worked to contain the large blaze that is burning in a rural area between Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. No homes were at risk but the flames came within miles of a critical highway Friday....
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Big Island#Police#Teenage Boy#Violent Crime
KITV.com

Sunday morning forecast: Moderate winds, hot temperatures, small surf

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, and aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry. Trades...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bigislandnow.com

Hāmākua Families Win Big at Keiki Fishing Tournament

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section congratulated all the winners and thanked all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. About 60...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
news3lv.com

Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KITV.com

Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket

When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
HONOLULU, HI
petapixel.com

Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff

Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...

Comments / 0

Community Policy