KITV.com
Search suspended for 14-year-old Hawaii boy missing after getting swept out to sea
PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rescuers have suspended the search for a teen boy who went missing in waters off Shipman Beach on the Big Island on Aug. 11. Crews responded on Thursday, Aug. 11, to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known as Shipman Beach in the Puna district.
bigislandnow.com
Search Ends for Missing Teen Swept Out by High Surf in Puna
The search for a 14-year-old boy that went missing in waters off Shipman/Haena Beach Park in Puna, ended Sunday evening, Aug. 14, and the teen remains missing. The search, in the water and by air, began Thursday, Aug. 11, after the teen, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf.
30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport
Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
UPDATE: Man killed in I-79 crash that closed traffic Sunday identified
Around 1:30 p.m. today, an accident was reported on I-79 Southbound between mile marker 143 and 146, leading to the closure of the road and the diversion of traffic through Smithtown Road.
bigislandvideonews.com
Possible Drowning In Waters Off Puna, One Still Missing
(BIVN) – A 16-year-old male has died, and his 14-year-old brother is still missing, in the waters off Shipman Beach in Puna. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department, who reported the incident occurred at Shipman Beach:. Hawai‘i Island police are investigating the possible drowning of a 16-year-old boy and...
State police locate missing 14-year-old Jenna Perlick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing 14-year-old girl from Elizabeth Township. Jenna Perlick has been located and safe, Pennsylvania State Police said on Twitter on Thursday.Police previously said she was seen with a man in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland registration 6DJ2172. Law enforcement told KDKA-TV that the vehicle was found by state police in Butler County with an adult man. It is not clear where the teenager was found or if anyone is facing charges.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle. Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws. “This is something that is gaining more traction because of social media,” said MPD Lahaina District...
KITV.com
Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire
HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island grew overnight as firefighters worked to contain the large blaze that is burning in a rural area between Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. No homes were at risk but the flames came within miles of a critical highway Friday....
KITV.com
Shortage of commercial truck drivers in Hawaii hitting certain industries hard
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) beefed up the guidelines early this year, now making it harder to become a licensed commercial driver. Officials said although this is to ensure safety on the roads, it can hurt the truck driver shortage even more.
KITV.com
Sunday morning forecast: Moderate winds, hot temperatures, small surf
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, and aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry. Trades...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
A warning for Turo users parking at Hawaii’s airports
If you're a Turo operator, this is a reminder that you're not allowed to park your cars on airport property.
bigislandnow.com
Hāmākua Families Win Big at Keiki Fishing Tournament
Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section congratulated all the winners and thanked all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. About 60...
news3lv.com
Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
KITV.com
Saturday morning weather: Moderate trade winds, lots of sunshine, morning showers
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds and fairly dry conditions should prevail through the weekend, with showers mainly focused over windward and mauka areas. The trades will ease through the first half of next week, allowing for land and sea breezes...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rising sea levels, erosion prompt debate between protecting beaches or ancestral dignity on Maui
‘A criminal enterprise’: Rooster shipments to Guam raise concern in animal rights activists. An animal welfare group says Hawaii-based cockfighters have shipped more than 1,700 fighting birds to Guam in the last five years. Maui mom takes home $50,000 and bragging rights for winning a chocolate showdown. Updated: 6...
KITV.com
Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket
When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
petapixel.com
Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff
Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
