TOWNSEND, Montana — Most Montanans assume when they dial 9-1-1, there'll be someone who answers on the other end. They're equally sure if they're calling because of a medical emergency, an ambulance and a paramedics are just moments away. But ambulances and emergency medical technicians aren't a guarantee – as much as people might suppose. […]

TOWNSEND, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO