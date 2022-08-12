Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
Australia’s Holon Global got ahead of BlackRock with funds shrugging off crypto winter
While BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, generated headlines last week with the announcement of a planned Bitcoin fund, Australia’s Holon Global Investments – albeit, not in BlackRock’s league – was ahead of the curve. Holon, which describes itself as a next-generation fund manager...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether, DOGE fall amid slowing activity in China, SHIB edges up
Bitcoin and Ethereum fell in late evening trade in Hong Kong as appetite for risk assets tapered in the wake of data showing that China’s economic activity slowed across the board in July. Dogecoin (DOGE) reversed gains from the morning, while Shiba Inu token (SHIB) edged up. Fast facts.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether dips below $2,000, Memecoins surge
Bitcoin flirted with US$25,000 over the weekend while Ethereum broke through the US$2,000 barrier before both lost steam in early trading in Asia on Monday. Leading “memecoin” tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu token (SHIB) jumped, with DOGE re-entering the crypto top 10 by market cap. Fast facts.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Brands Need to Take Ownership of This $82 Billion Opportunity
If fashion firms are still sleeping on peer-to-peer resale, it might be time to wake up. Consumers are increasingly clamoring for brand-owned resale, according to a new study, published Monday, by resale-as-a-service platform Recurate in partnership with social impact agency BBMG. Of the roughly 11,000 adults they polled from a dozen different markets worldwide, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, nearly three-quarters (74 percent) said they engaged in clothing recommerce on some level. While industry types tend to think of sustainability initiatives as either costly or difficult to scale, offering a peer-to-peer platform is a “relatively...
forkast.news
Polkadot-based stablecoin Acala Dollar depegs after a breach
Stablecoin Acala Dollar (aUSD) lost its parity with the U.S. dollar following a breach over the weekend, but its price has since begun to bounce back. Cryptocurrency analyst @Alice und Bob tweeted that the depeg was caused by US$1.2 billion of aUSD mistakenly minted in its iBTC/aUSD liquidity pool and caused a serious imbalance in the fund pool. Also, the analyst said some of the wrongly minted stablecoins have been moved out of the Acala’s chain and caused an estimated loss of US$1.6 million.
forkast.news
Why crypto firms should embrace regulations and compliance
The crypto industry has come a long way since the launch of Bitcoin in 2009. From Bitcoin being criticized as a gimmick in the early days to crypto market surpassing US$3 trillion in value last November, there have been significant milestones reached in crypto with increased mainstream adoption — we have seen countries such as El Salvador and Central African Republic accepting Bitcoin as legal tender, luxury brands like Gucci and Balenciaga starting to take crypto payments, and the creation of new financial products around crypto such as Bitcoin futures.
forkast.news
Privacy protocol Monero completes upgrade to make transactions more private
Monero completed its hard fork for a network upgrade on Saturday in an attempt to add more privacy to transactions on the protocol. Monero Sunday said that the network is “now more private and efficient with ringsize 16, Bulletproofs+, and view tags.”. The protocol said in a blog post...
Comments / 0