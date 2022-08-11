Read full article on original website
Unpopular soap couples that you liked
Emmerdale Laurel & Marlon - Obviously Ashley was the love of her life but I thought Marlon was a fantastic and supporting husband to Laurel. EastEnders Kush & Denise - I definitely preferred the Whitney dynamic but it was all too rushed. I like how Kush & Denise never spoke badly about each other and just both decided that they fell out in love but remained friends afterwards.
SORAS'ed characters in British sitcoms
The only obvious one I can think of is Kenzo from My Family (as Janey was pregnant with him at Christmas 2002, he celebrates his 3rd birthday at Christmas 2005 - despite the fact he was born nowhere near Christmas and in the 2008 Christmas special, he mentions that he is 7), but arw there any other sitcom characters who have been SORAS'ed? I remember Not Going Out did the same with Lee and Lucy's oldest child (whose name I've forgotten) as well.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Please keep EastEnders weekly box set release on BBC IPlayer
People's viewing habits are changing and it's more convenience I think. I've got used to watching EastEnders all in one go for the past eight weeks. It will feel strange going back to normal next week. They will change it again later this year for the World Cup so may as well make this a permanent fix. If not a weekly release definitely a daily drop. I know people will argue that it takes away from cliffhangers at the end of each episode and how will they control spoilers? but times is changing the way we watch TV. People likes watching more than less these days. The way I see it box sets is just like watching the omnibus but instead you are streaming the episodes at the start of the week ahead of TV broadcast. It's the future of television nobody cannot deny that. I rackon Emmerdale and Coronation Street may premiere episodes weekly or daily on their new streaming service ITVX later this year but I could be wrong. Hollyoaks has premiere episodes on All 4 the morning ahead of that day’s E4 broadcast and the follow evening Channel 4 airing from March this year. Hollyoaks could still do more by releasing a week's worth of episodes every Friday for all of Channel 4 airings for the week ahead. I'm saying people likes watching at their own leisure instead of waiting on TV schedules.
Home and Away's Xander Delaney to share worrying secret in new scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. An accident in Home and Away looks set to expose a secret that Xander has been keeping to himself, as he struggles with some difficult events at work. Tending to a cyclist who is the victim of a nasty car crash caused...
Fallen Angles/Perfect Crimes BBC 2
Just wondered if anyone remembers this fabulous series from the early to mid 1990's? Made by Showtime. There were two series made. The first was under Perfect Crimes the second was under Fallen Angels. I remember it was shown on a Saturday evening at 10pm. Film Noir. It was beautifully...
EE - Mystery woman at Averys funeral
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/g40804131/eastenders-spoiler-pictures-lewis-revenge/. Anyone know what that woman wants with Patrick? New lover? New daughter?. It could be absolutely nothing. But Nina turned up just as a GP and Ravi a cellmate as Phils and suddenly they are more significant. So theres a chance theres more to this than we know. Nope,...
BBC regions opting out
At 7pm on monday night for a local programme in their area,a very idea,although I have not seen anything mentioned before. There have been an increasing number of regional variations on BBC One recently. I noticed last Thursday the northern regions broadcast a repeat of Yorkshire Firefighters instead of the Tom Daley documentary that was shown elsewhere. There were some variations on Friday night too.
Strictly: A Chit Chat- Series 3
Yes, after a year away, our own chat show about Strictly is back!. For those of you who haven't been around for this- every episode we have an anchor (usually myself, although Izzie & Danny have stepped in before) and three panellists to discuss the goings on of Strictly! This can be from analysing the dances to talking about past performances to discussing what we'd do on Strictly too.
CS Ian McLeod Is Reliving The 90s again
First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. All characters from different...
Corrie 15/08/22: A Shock Announcement
Are you looking forward to the return of Gabrielle Glaister (not as Debs Brownlow)?. Yes- liked her in Brookside and / or as Debs Brownlow or in other things. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Disappointing night for Corrie...
Celebrity Gogglebox star explains why he turned down Strictly Come Dancing offer
Celebrity Gogglebox favourite and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has confirmed that he's been asked to take part in Strictly Come Dancing in the past – and he's also confirmed that he'll never say yes. With the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up now complete, Gyles has revealed why fans will never...
Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa season receives promising filming update
Doctor Who will begin filming this autumn, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa in the role of the Time Lord. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 14th season of the BBC show – and the first confirmed to be starring Gatwa – will start filming this November. It is expected to air in 2024.
Shona McGarty and Max Bowden have now gone public as a couple.
There had been rumours of Shona and Max becoming close but now Shona posted on her Insta that they are together. His pregnant ex is due to give birth in a couple of weeks. I feel sorry for his ex though. I too feel sorry for his ex given that...
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Tane has a confrontation with Tex and the biker gang. Elsewhere, Alf considers his future in Summer Bay, while Mac considers dating again. Here's a full collection of 10 big moments coming up. 1. Tane meets...
the full line up - how many do you know?
I may /may not watch will decide nearer the time..but my favs are Will and james. The only ones I'd never heard of before are Molly, Hamza and Tyler. I have heard of another 3 (Molly, Richie, Tony) Not heard of the other two (Tyler, Hamza) 13. Didn't know Tyler...
Concerts in general - opinions please
When I was a youngster I loved going to gigs, it would excite me to see my idols in the flesh and of course to listen to the music, bounce around and have a lot of fun. Being in my late fifties now, a lot of my favourites have disbanded, are only available in tribute form, or now so big that you can only see them in huge stadiums, for obscene amounts of money, so I tend not to bother now.
Doctor Who Documentary Coming to Uk
"The documentary, directed by Vanessa Yuille, tells the story of the infamous 1996 Doctor Who film which was made during a gap in the TV series." https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a40887360/doctor-who-movie-uk-release-date/. Posts: 2,738. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 06:17 #2. god awful film that felt like a total disconnect. Posts: 2,624. Forum Member.
Soundbar for TV
We have got a cheap TV in our bedroom, the picture quality etc is great but the sound is awful, so tinny with no base sound. Can anyone recommend a cheapish soundbar that would help us out please?. As I said, its only a cheap tv so obviously only looking...
Aerial intermittent issues
Does anyone know how to resolve issues with our aerial that is intermittent in losing its signal entirely. For about 2 months or so, we can go hours or even days with no signal or hours and days where it is fine. In one day it might be working for a few hours and go off for 10 minutes and then back working, or vice versa. When it first happened we called an engineer out but annoyingly after being off for a few days when he arrived it was on and working! He tested the signal which was strong and said there was nothing he could do if it was working. Just an hour after he left it went off again and stayed off for 2 days so we called engineer again. The appointment was for a week later but we ended up cancelling it because in the days that followed it was on longer than off and we didnt want to pay a callout charge when the chances were it would be on again.
