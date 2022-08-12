Read full article on original website
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 15, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index maintained the position above the 105.00 support level and currently building more bullish pressure. If the index could continue to add more bullish pressure and print a new higher high then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a bearish pressure and close below 105.00 will cancel the bullish outlook.
EURJPY Bearish Trend Correction Levels
EURJPY has formed lower highs connected by a descending trend line since late July. Price looks ready for another test of the falling resistance area soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where sellers might be waiting to join in. Price is currently testing the 50% level near the 138.00 major psychological mark but could still pull up to the 61.8% Fib closer to the trend line and 139.00 mark.
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
EUR/USD Near-Term Bullish Pullback Levels
EURUSD busted above the short-term ceiling around the 1.0250 minor psychological mark and reached a high of 1.0370 before retreating. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting to hop in the climb. The 38.2% level seems to be holding as support around the 1.0282 mark, but...
USD/JPY Pulls Back After Finding Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off 133.859 to trade at about 133.479 after finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now moved to trade just below...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 12, 2022
WTI crude oil continues to trade below a descending trend line, and it looks like resistance might hold again. If so, the Fibonacci extension tool shows the next potential downside targets. The 38.2% extension is close by at $89.46 per barrel, then the 50% level is at $87.68 per barrel....
AUD/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trim Session Losses
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off session highs of about 0.6968 to trade at about 0.6866 before bouncing back late on. The currency pair seems to be trading within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair remains below the 100-hour moving average line...
EUR/USD Finds Trendline Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.0240, before finding resistance at the 100-hour MA. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s rebound helped the currency pair to recover from the oversold conditions of the 14-hour...
USD/CAD Climbs on Weakness in Stocks; Investors Brace for July Inflation Data
The US dollar strengthened against its Canadian counterpart on Tuesday during a choppy session in the broader financial markets. Investors poured into the greenback ahead of much-anticipated inflation report on Wednesday, which sent stocks lower. Traders also digested fresh economic data. The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index in the US tumbled...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Aug. 10, 2022
Natural gas is still consolidating inside its descending triangle pattern on the hourly time frame but is now testing the resistance near $8.000. A break higher could set off a rally that’s the same height as the triangle. The chart pattern spans around $7.720 to $9.500. Natural gas also...
AUD/USD Nears 0.7200 Amid Risk-on, Seeks Thursday’s Two-Month peak
Near 0.7120 on Thursday, some people bought the AUD/USD currency pair when it went down. The trend supported the pair reaching a new daily high in the early European session. Spot prices are staying below 0.7100 after US consumer inflation was lower than forecast on Wednesday. The current risk-taking attitude...
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Session Highs to Trim Weekly Gains
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back off session highs of about 1.2984 to trade at about 1.2932. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However,...
Gold Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The gold price on Friday pulled back off the current 4-week highs of about $1,795 to trade at about $1,766. The price of the yellow metal now appears to have found a strong support zone around $1,770, which sparked a later rebound on Friday. The gold price also seems to...
US Dollar Index Bounces Off the 100-Hour MA to Trade Above 106.570
The US dollar index bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 106.578 after finding the trendline support. The USDX continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the dollar currency index edged slightly lower late on to recover from the...
