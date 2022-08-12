ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 15, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index maintained the position above the 105.00 support level and currently building more bullish pressure. If the index could continue to add more bullish pressure and print a new higher high then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a bearish pressure and close below 105.00 will cancel the bullish outlook.
EURJPY Bearish Trend Correction Levels

EURJPY has formed lower highs connected by a descending trend line since late July. Price looks ready for another test of the falling resistance area soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where sellers might be waiting to join in. Price is currently testing the 50% level near the 138.00 major psychological mark but could still pull up to the 61.8% Fib closer to the trend line and 139.00 mark.
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA

The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
EUR/USD Near-Term Bullish Pullback Levels

EURUSD busted above the short-term ceiling around the 1.0250 minor psychological mark and reached a high of 1.0370 before retreating. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting to hop in the climb. The 38.2% level seems to be holding as support around the 1.0282 mark, but...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 12, 2022

WTI crude oil continues to trade below a descending trend line, and it looks like resistance might hold again. If so, the Fibonacci extension tool shows the next potential downside targets. The 38.2% extension is close by at $89.46 per barrel, then the 50% level is at $87.68 per barrel....
EUR/USD Finds Trendline Resistance at the 100-Hour MA

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.0240, before finding resistance at the 100-hour MA. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s rebound helped the currency pair to recover from the oversold conditions of the 14-hour...
CURRENCIES
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Session Highs to Trim Weekly Gains

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back off session highs of about 1.2984 to trade at about 1.2932. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However,...
