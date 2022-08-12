ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 8, 2022

WTI crude oil is trending lower on its short-term time frames, forming lower highs connected by a falling trend line on the hourly chart. Price seems ready for another test of this resistance zone. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where sellers might be waiting. The 38.2% Fib is...
EUR/USD Near-Term Bullish Pullback Levels

EURUSD busted above the short-term ceiling around the 1.0250 minor psychological mark and reached a high of 1.0370 before retreating. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting to hop in the climb. The 38.2% level seems to be holding as support around the 1.0282 mark, but...
CURRENCIES
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
The Price of Gas Every Year Since 1990

Gas prices across the nation reached levels unheard of in recent years, and they have become a topic of contention. Only a year ago, gas prices were just above the $2 per gallon mark, but since then we have seen them rise as high as $5 and more in some states. Only recently has there […]
USD/CAD Uptrend Reversal Pullback

USDCAD recently broke through a short-term descending trend line to indicate that a reversal is underway. However, the pair hit a ceiling at 1.2985 and is in the middle of a correction. Applying the Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be hoping to join in at a better...
CAD/JPY Heading For Range Resistance

CADJPY has been moving inside a range, finding support around 101.60 and resistance near the 107.00 major psychological mark. Price is in the middle of its range and might be ready to test the top again. However, the 100 SMA appears to be crossing below the 200 SMA to signal...
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Norway's exports reached a record in July, driven mainly by natural gas prices that have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Scandinavian country’s statistics agency on Monday said Norwegian exports reached 229 billion kroner ($24 billion) last month, 0.4% higher than the previous record set in March this year.
The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
NZD/USD Bullish Trend Correction Levels

NZDUSD has formed higher lows on its hourly time frame, moving above a rising trend line that might be in for another test soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The 61.8% level is closest to the trend line support around the .6300 major...
