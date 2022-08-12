Read full article on original website
Related
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 8, 2022
WTI crude oil is trending lower on its short-term time frames, forming lower highs connected by a falling trend line on the hourly chart. Price seems ready for another test of this resistance zone. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where sellers might be waiting. The 38.2% Fib is...
EUR/USD Near-Term Bullish Pullback Levels
EURUSD busted above the short-term ceiling around the 1.0250 minor psychological mark and reached a high of 1.0370 before retreating. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting to hop in the climb. The 38.2% level seems to be holding as support around the 1.0282 mark, but...
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises
Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
Energy traders are making a killing exporting US natural gas to Europe as prices soar - with some single shipments bringing in $200 million
"You're not talking about a margin. You're talking about a multiplier," one expert said about the huge earnings on offer. "All in all, it's insane."
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US stock futures slip and oil prices drop after data shows China's economy is slowing sharply
US stock futures slipped and oil prices slid Monday after data showed China's economy is slowing sharply. China's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in a sign that growth is faring worse than policymakers expected. US bond yields and the dollar index rose as investors moved toward assets seen as...
The Price of Gas Every Year Since 1990
Gas prices across the nation reached levels unheard of in recent years, and they have become a topic of contention. Only a year ago, gas prices were just above the $2 per gallon mark, but since then we have seen them rise as high as $5 and more in some states. Only recently has there […]
USD/CAD Uptrend Reversal Pullback
USDCAD recently broke through a short-term descending trend line to indicate that a reversal is underway. However, the pair hit a ceiling at 1.2985 and is in the middle of a correction. Applying the Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be hoping to join in at a better...
Energy Secretary Says Gas Prices Will Continue to Fall — Unless This Happens
The nation's top energy official has some cheery news for American motorists -- your gas prices should continue to fall in the coming months, and possibly hit their lowest point since last winter....
AUD/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trim Session Losses
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off session highs of about 0.6968 to trade at about 0.6866 before bouncing back late on. The currency pair seems to be trading within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair remains below the 100-hour moving average line...
WTI Crude Oil Pulls Back Off Session Highs to Extend Weekly Losses
The WTI Crude Oil price on Friday pulled back off the session highs of about $90.75 to trade at about $88.53. The light crude oil seems to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now plummeted to trade several levels below the...
Freeport LNG plant in Texas still pulling in natgas to produce power
Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG said on Thursday it was still pulling in small amounts of natural gas from pipelines at its shuttered LNG export plant in Texas to fuel a power plant.
Don't expect the stock market to rally even as gas prices fall and inflation cools, Goldman Sachs says
Falling gas prices mean inflation is set to cool considerably over the coming months, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts expect lower gas prices to shave at least one percentage point off of headline CPI. But the stock market has limited upside as the Fed is unlikely to tolerate easing financial...
CAD/JPY Heading For Range Resistance
CADJPY has been moving inside a range, finding support around 101.60 and resistance near the 107.00 major psychological mark. Price is in the middle of its range and might be ready to test the top again. However, the 100 SMA appears to be crossing below the 200 SMA to signal...
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Norway's exports reached a record in July, driven mainly by natural gas prices that have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Scandinavian country’s statistics agency on Monday said Norwegian exports reached 229 billion kroner ($24 billion) last month, 0.4% higher than the previous record set in March this year.
The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging
Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
NZD/USD Bullish Trend Correction Levels
NZDUSD has formed higher lows on its hourly time frame, moving above a rising trend line that might be in for another test soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The 61.8% level is closest to the trend line support around the .6300 major...
FXDailyReport.com
70
Followers
6K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0