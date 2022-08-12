Read full article on original website
ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING BEAR LAKE FROM THE SOUTHWEST THROUGH. At 707 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of thunderstorms. 10 miles southwest of Laketown, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 30 mph, occasional lighting, and brief. moderate rain. SOURCE...Radar...
eastidahonews.com
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
Reclaim Idaho visiting Idaho Falls and Pocatello this weekend to promote Quality Education Act
This weekend, organizers and volunteers with the non-partisan grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho will kick off their “Yes On 1” campaign in Eastern Idaho with an information session for local residents about the Quality Education Act, which will appear on the November ballot as Proposition 1. Meetings will be held at the following locations and times: Saturday at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon. ...
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday. The post Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash appeared first on Local News 8.
Man and child seriously injured in motorcycle crash on south Pocatello road
POCATELLO — A man and young girl were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road. The man and girl under age 10 were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash,...
nevadabusiness.com
Aha! Inaugurates New Nonstop Service Between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe with Free Tickets for the First 100 Passengers
RENO, Nev., August 11, 2022 — aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today inaugurated new nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – connecting Eastern Idaho with the tourism-rich areas of beautiful Lake Tahoe and the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
Motorcyclist run over after hitting deer in Eastern Idaho
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M., westbound on US30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when...
Halloween Is Going To Suck For Idaho Falls This Year
Growing up, Halloween feels like a rite of passage. As a child, you want nothing more than to put on your favorite costume and collect as many sugary treats as possible. In adulthood, we want to deck out our homes in spooky decor to show off on Instagram. If you...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
Firefighters contain Ross Fork and Michaud Creek blazes after nearly 7,000 total acres scorched
Firefighters have contained two wildfires that ignited near Pocatello this week and collectively scorched nearly 7,000 acres. The first blaze erupted in the Ross Fork Area on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Ross Fork blaze scorched 6,391 acres by the time it was 100 percent contained Thursday, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The fire’s primary fuel sources were brush and high grass,...
Billings Mustangs score early and often in rout of Idaho Falls Chukars
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Billings Mustangs scored early and often to rout the Idaho Falls Chukars 11-3 in Pioneer Baseball League play Sunday. Billings jumped out 5-0 after a half inning of play en route to its third straight victory over the Chukars. The Mustangs won the six-game...
Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash
A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise. Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a...
Stranded motorcyclists rescued from Southeast Idaho mountain
Two motorcyclists were rescued from a local mountain after becoming stranded in the rough terrain. The motorcyclists — a woman from Chubbuck and a man from Utah — called the Bannock County Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m. Wednesday to ask for help getting down from Haystack Mountain northeast of McCammon, Bannock County Search and Rescue reported. The motorcyclists were stuck in the rugged terrain and were becoming dehydrated because they...
spotonidaho.com
Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage
Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
ISU faculty offers multi-sensory training for educators in Idaho to address dyslexia
When her son was diagnosed with dyslexia, Associate Professor Heather Ramsdell uncovered a huge unmet need for services in Idaho, and now she is helping train other educators to help students get the help they need. The post ISU faculty offers multi-sensory training for educators in Idaho to address dyslexia appeared first on Local News 8.
Police: Local motorcyclist dies after collision with deer and then being struck by unknown vehicle
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M. westbound on US Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway. The male was thrown from the motorcycle. Some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The male was deceased at the time first responders...
Fire inflicts extensive damage on local home, leaves residence uninhabitable
IDAHO FALLS — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor’s house was on fire and that there was smoke and large flames. The neighbor did not know if there was anybody inside the home. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive in Bonneville County. ...
