Frenchtown, NJ

11 Pride flags stolen from Frenchtown homes; $2,500 reward offered for information

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Hunterdon County is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for stealing or damaging 11 Pride flags that were flying outside homes in Frenchtown.

The flags were reported stolen or damaged between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 from multiple residences in the borough.

Anyone with information should contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office at 908-788-1129 or the Frenchtown Police Department at 908-996-4820 .

