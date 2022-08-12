Read full article on original website
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
The Biggest Shotguns of All Time
Imagine lying flat on your stomach rowing a small wooden boat in the dark of night, closing in on a raft of ducks. Mounted to your boat’s stern is a 12-foot long, 150-pound shotgun. You pull a rope tied around a trigger or strike a percussion cap with a hammer to ignite a half-pound charge of black powder that sends thousands of pellets downrange at the resting flock of unsuspecting birds. The heavy recoil sends your boat lurching backward across the water. Dozens of dead ducks float belly up once the smoke clears. This was the daily life of an early 20th century American market hunter. Also known as watermen, the hunters used these massive shotguns, known as punt guns—a large gun attached to a boat called a punt—to kill ducks that were then sent by train to restaurants in major cities across the U.S.
TEASED: Drop-Dead Gorgeous Bentley Mulliner Batur For Monterey Reveal
Monterey Car Week has begun, so prepare to see a slew of Bentley products as the company has brought 103 cars to display for its 103rd anniversary. Last week, Bentley teased its twelve-cylinder reveal, a two-door coupe model called the Batur. Built by the Mulliner Division, the Batur acts as the successor for the Bentley Bacalar, which recently ended its limited edition 12-car run. Judging from the teasers we've seen so far, it's going to be quite a stunner.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
You’re Safe Til 2024: Deep History review – gripping crisis talks
Australia’s 2019 wildfires are the focal point of this contemplative look at what theatre can do in the face of environmental collapse
Why Russian oil is flowing in secretive ship transfers on the high-seas
A mystery Chinese merchant bought a fleet of cargo ships to make risky high-seas transfers of Russian oil. These are the implications for markets.
topgear.com
Exclusive: Milk floats to return as V8 Trophy Trucks
Dormant British milk delivery industry to mount spectacular V8-powered comeback. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. Trophy Trucks will take to the streets of Britain taking up new jobs as...
Man records shortest ever passenger flight which takes just seconds
Have you ever wondered what the world's shortest commercial passenger flight is? The answer is a 2.7km (1.7 mile) route between the Scottish Orkney Islands of Westray and Papa Westray, which was recently filmed and uploaded to TikTok by a vlogging pilot. Watch his video here:. Noel Philips record the...
Autoweek.com
Arrival Gets Ready for UPS Van Production
Arrival plans to begin producing the van model this quarter, with a small number slated to be delivered to customers later in the year. The Arrival Bus and Car appear to have been shelved pending the receipt of more capital for their development and production start. Arrival is one of...
topgear.com
Whoa, check out the Aston Martin DBR22
DBR1-inspired roadster celebrates 10 years of Aston Martin’s bespoke division. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is the Aston Martin DBR22, and it’s a concept car made to celebrate 10 years of Q. No, not...
topgear.com
Land Rover Classic has produced a V8 sequel to its Defender Trophy
The Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II cars comes with special upgrades and is much less yellow this time. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Land Rover’s Classic division has found 25 Defenders down the back of...
Top Speed
Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale Spied Testing On The Streets
Ferrari started to test a hardcore version of the SF90 - rumored to be called SF90 Versione Speciale (SF90 VS) - back in May 2022. Our spy photographers caught prototype of the next SF90 VS both on the streets of Maranello and in the Alps at an altitude of approximately 2500 meters. Most recently, Youtube user Varryx spied a SF90 VS prototype around Ferrari’s factory in Maranello, Italy.
BBC
Big Issue to use electric vans to cut air pollution
The Big Issue has announced it is to start using electric vans to reduce pollution. The publication is the world's biggest street-sold magazine, and gives homeless people an income. It is partnering with Citroen to use the vans in Bristol, Bournemouth, Bath, Norwich and Newcastle from 15 August. The decision...
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
RideApart
A Ducati MH900e Was Found In Its Crate Then Sold For $45,000 USD
It’s not every day that you see a bike still in its crate unless you work at a dealership or a manufacturing facility. It’s not every day that you also see a bike as rare as a Ducati MH900e but put those two things together and you have yourself a recipe for an insanely high auction price.
notebookcheck.net
TAG Heuer Connected x Porsche Edition is a rehashed smartwatch with special pairing options for Taycan drivers
Accessory Android E-Mobility Launch Smartwatch Software Touchscreen. TAG Heuer has announced its new version of its latest smartwatch in fairly patent hopes that it will appeal to fans of high-end electric vehicles (EVs) and, ideally, who also own those of the Porsche-made variety. The new Connected special edition still has a black titanium case; however, it also has a new ceramic bezel made to stand apart from the standard model.
BMW Says Consumers Will Get Used To Luxury Feature Subscriptions
Whenever a new model design or piece of technology receives criticism, BMW has a habit of sticking to its guns. We've seen this story play out over the last few years with cars like the BMW 4 Series and its massive grille, and around two decades ago, we also saw fans and the motoring media deride the arrival of iDrive. But be it contentious styling or complex control systems, neither has stopped people from buying BMW in droves. The German marque is now hoping that the controversy surrounding its new subscription model for common luxury features like heated seats will also fizzle out after the initial uproar.
NME
Dua Lipa to perform intimate Melbourne show as part of Victoria’s ‘Always Live’ concert series
Dua Lipa has announce for an intimate show in Victoria, leading the music program for the state’s recently-announced Always Live concert series. Taking to Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Sunday, October 30, the singer will perform an exclusive set at the 2,800-capacity venue, and will share the stage with local support acts Sycco, Cat & Calmell and Ashwarya.
