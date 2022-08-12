Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAKER, CARMEN, COBALT, GIBBONSVILLE,. LEESBURG, NORTH FORK, AND SALMON. NO COUNTIES OR PARISHES REMAIN IN THE WATCH. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING NORTH OF.
KULR8
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Lewis and. Clark, northwestern Meagher, south central Teton and western Cascade. Counties through 700 PM MDT... At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from near Augusta to 9...
KULR8
Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
Comments / 0