ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
WORLD
The Independent

Her baby was dying. She needed an abortion to survive. But Texas was ready to let her die too

Her baby was going to die. It was highly likely that she was also going to die. The state of Texas refused to do anything.Instead, the only option for Kailee DeSpain was to make the 10-hour drive to New Mexico to have an abortion to save her life and then to have the ashes of the son that she and her husband so desperately wanted shipped back home in the mail.This is the reality of America in 2022.“My doctors said to me: ‘We’re going to be blunt – you have to be dying on the table and we have to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Popculture

Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee

Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Ray Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monologue#New Orleans Pelicans#Houston Astros#Neurolinguistics#Cnrs#French#Lsu Fan Metry#Usa Fan#Charlotte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University

Comments / 0

Community Policy