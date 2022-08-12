ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
UPI News

Buccaneers, OLB/DE Carl Nassib agree to one-year deal

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and outside linebacker/defensive end Carl Nassib agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic on Monday night that the parties agreed to the pact. Nassib was a free agent. Nassib, 29, totaled 21 combined tackles,...
TAMPA, FL

