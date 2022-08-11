Read full article on original website
Michigan's most important players of the 2022 season: No. 3 Mazi Smith
As the 2022 Michigan football season approaches, we at 247Sports are bringing back our annual series counting down the 25 most important players on the Wolverines' roster. The countdown, which includes input from dozens of VIP subscribers, takes a look at the Michigan players we deem the most important to the Wolverines' success in 2022. Importance can be defined differently by everyone, but is a combination of a player's 1) proven past success, 2) athletic potential and ceiling, 3) replaceability at their position and 4) the value of their position's success to the team's success.
Why two Michigan State linebackers entered the transfer portal but didn’t leave
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s linebackers room has the typical mix of veterans, newcomers and – typical of Michigan State – a pair of highly regarded incoming transfer. But it also has two players who fit into a different, unique category: those who entered the portal,...
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas
Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
Teams that are ranked too high in the 2022 AP Poll
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer discuss why Michigan State and Notre Dame are ranked too high in the 2022 pre-season AP poll.
Four-star EDGE Marquise Lightfoot says bond with Michigan grew stronger at BBQ
Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy EDGE prospect Marquise Lightfoot discusses his growing connection to Michigan's coaching staff after his attendance at U-M's Barbecue at the Big House.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
Sales rep. sentenced for defrauding MSU out of $1.2M
A Dimondale man has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for a health care fraud conspiracy charge.
Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family
With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
Let’s Take a Hike! Here Are the Best Hiking or Walking Trails in West Michigan
This past weekend, I did something I am extremely proud of. I went on a long walking trail... Yes, it may seem simple and mundane. However, doing things like this is not easy for me to do alone. Thankfully, I was able to find a few walking and hiking trails...
Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case
A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area
GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: At 8:25 a.m., the updated outage map showed power had been restored to the affected area. Nearly 2,000 Board of Water and Light customers in South Lansing are without power Tuesday morning. According to the BWL outage map, there were three active outages as of...
The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September. The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend. The event...
MDOT closing traffic lanes this week on US-23 from Swartz Creek to Maple Road
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The shoulder and a lane of US-23 in Genesee County are scheduled to be closed this week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues expoxy seal coating and other bridge repairs. MDOT plans to close the shoulder and a lane of northbound US-23 from Maple Road...
