Dave Chappelle Talks ‘Chappelle Show’ Struggles, Kanye West On ‘Drink Champs’

A new Drink Champs episode featuring Dave Chappelle, Donnell Rawlings, and rap duo Black Star was released on Sunday (Aug. 14). The comedian initially requested that the episode—which was initially teased before the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings earlier this year—be shelved in observance of the tragedies. The surfaced episode was filmed at Chappelle’s Ohio venue, The Shack. The comedian, who described The Shack as “a home for our culture,” shared that the venue was the last place he saw DMX before his passing in 2021. Located inside an old car garage Chappelle purchased and renovated locations years back, numerous...
How ’13: The Musical’ Mixes Broadway Energy With a TikTok Vibe

Choreographer Jamal Sims, DP Adam Santelli and casting directors Kristian Charbonier and Bernard Tesley helped director Tamra Davis realize her vision in adapting “13: The Musical” from the Broadway stage to Netflix, where it is now streaming  Davis, who had directed more than 150 music videos, and had done episodes of Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical,” says she not only wanted to acknowledge classic Broadway tropes but also “bring all my knowledge from music videos and pop culture and what I think will appeal to contemporary kids.” She and Sims created high-energy numbers that reference classic musicals as well as TikTok trends in...
