Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to open a three-game series.

Kansas City is 47-66 overall and 28-32 at home. Royals hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 37-18 record on the road and a 77-33 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 58-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, five triples and 15 home runs while hitting .256 for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 10-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Trea Turner has 30 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 81 RBI while hitting .308 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 15-for-45 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 10-0, .304 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (hand), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.