Chicago, IL

Tigers aim to end 4-game slide, play the White Sox

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Detroit Tigers (43-70, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (56-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (0-0); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-8, 3.37 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -236, Tigers +194; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to end their four-game skid with a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 56-56 record overall and a 25-29 record in home games. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.93.

Detroit has a 43-70 record overall and an 18-37 record in road games. The Tigers are 32-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The White Sox have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .297 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 16-for-39 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez leads Detroit with 11 home runs while slugging .378. Riley Greene is 10-for-42 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.49 ERA, even run differential

Tigers: 2-8, .200 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Joe Kelly: day-to-day (head), A.J. Pollock: day-to-day (foot), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Monday, a move made in hopes of building momentum toward next year, when the team has long expected to win again after a seasons-long rebuilding effort. The Rangers are on pace for their sixth consecutive losing season since their last AL West title in 2016. While better than last year’s 102-loss team, they haven’t made the desired progress this year, or even had a winning record at any point since spending a half-billion dollars last winter to sign shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Royals' Garrett appeals 3-game ban for drink toss at fan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City relief pitcher Amir Garrett received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Monday for tossing a drink at a fan behind the Royals’ dugout during a game at Chicago two weeks ago. Garrett appealed the punishment, allowing him to continue to pitch until that process is completed. The Royals were in Minnesota on Monday night to start a three-game series. The incident with the spectator at Guaranteed Rate Field occurred on Aug. 2 when the Royals played the White Sox. Garrett posted an apology on Twitter the following day, writing that his actions were “uncalled for.” Garrett also tweeted that players “are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans” is part of the game. The left-hander has a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances this season, his first with the Royals. Last year with Cincinnati, Garrett was given a seven-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing fight between the Reds and the Chicago Cubs. He appealed and had the ban cut to five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Giménez hits go-ahead, 3-run HR, Guardians beat Tigers 4-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the opener of a doubleheader Monday. Giménez connected off Andrew Chafin with two outs, scoring Myles Straw and Amed Rosario to break a 1-all tie. It was his 13th home run of the season and completed a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. “I just tried to stay focused and get a good pitch to hit,” said Giménez, who is batting .313 and has 54 RBIs. “I recognized the slider soon enough.” The Guardians are 8-1 since Aug. 6, moving them a season-high nine games over .500. They held Detroit without a hit after the third inning, increasing their division lead to three games over Minnesota, which played later Monday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Chicago, IL
Detroit, MI
Chicago, IL
Nationals recall SS prospect CJ Abrams, put Garcia on IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals recalled shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday and placed shortstop Luis García on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. General manager Mike Rizzo announced the moves. García’s move is retroactive to Saturday. Abrams, 21, was one of five prospects obtained from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade on Aug. 2. He is ranked as Washington’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 11 overall prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America. Abrams was set to bat seventh and make his Nationals debut Monday night against the Cubs, becoming the first of the prospects obtained in the trade to play for Washington. He joins veteran first baseman Luke Voit, who also came over in the deal, in the Nationals’ lineup.
WASHINGTON, DC
Liberty beat Dream to remain in hunt for a playoff spot

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored a season-high 18 points, Betnijah Laney added 17 points and the New York Liberty held off the Atlanta Dream 80-70 on Friday night. New York (15-20) entered the game in a four-way tie with Minnesota, Atlanta and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx and Mercury each play later Friday night, and the Liberty host the Dream (14-21) on Sunday to close the regular season. New York led by as many as 22 points, but Atlanta scored nine of the opening 10 points of the fourth quarter to get to 71-60. Erica Wheeler and Aari McDonald each made a fast-break layup on consecutive possessions to cap a 14-4 run to make it 74-67 with 6:15 left. But Atlanta did not make another field goal the rest of the way. Sabrina Ionescu had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Natasha Howard had 14 points and 12 rebounds for New York.
