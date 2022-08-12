ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Braves visit the Marlins to start 4-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Atlanta Braves (66-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-61, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves to open a four-game series.

Miami has a 23-28 record in home games and a 50-61 record overall. The Marlins are 33-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 29-24 record on the road and a 66-46 record overall. The Braves have a 45-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Austin Riley has a .297 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 33 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .210 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (calf), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Monday, a move made in hopes of building momentum toward next year, when the team has long expected to win again after a seasons-long rebuilding effort. The Rangers are on pace for their sixth consecutive losing season since their last AL West title in 2016. While better than last year’s 102-loss team, they haven’t made the desired progress this year, or even had a winning record at any point since spending a half-billion dollars last winter to sign shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Royals' Garrett appeals 3-game ban for drink toss at fan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City relief pitcher Amir Garrett received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Monday for tossing a drink at a fan behind the Royals’ dugout during a game at Chicago two weeks ago. Garrett appealed the punishment, allowing him to continue to pitch until that process is completed. The Royals were in Minnesota on Monday night to start a three-game series. The incident with the spectator at Guaranteed Rate Field occurred on Aug. 2 when the Royals played the White Sox. Garrett posted an apology on Twitter the following day, writing that his actions were “uncalled for.” Garrett also tweeted that players “are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans” is part of the game. The left-hander has a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances this season, his first with the Royals. Last year with Cincinnati, Garrett was given a seven-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing fight between the Reds and the Chicago Cubs. He appealed and had the ban cut to five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Nationals recall SS prospect CJ Abrams, put Garcia on IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals recalled shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday and placed shortstop Luis García on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. General manager Mike Rizzo announced the moves. García’s move is retroactive to Saturday. Abrams, 21, was one of five prospects obtained from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade on Aug. 2. He is ranked as Washington’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 11 overall prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America. Abrams was set to bat seventh and make his Nationals debut Monday night against the Cubs, becoming the first of the prospects obtained in the trade to play for Washington. He joins veteran first baseman Luke Voit, who also came over in the deal, in the Nationals’ lineup.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Georgia Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Dolphins place CB Trill Williams on IR with torn ACL

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve Monday, two days after the backup tore the ACL in his left knee during the team’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay. Williams will miss the season. He suffered the injury during the fourth quarter on Saturday. Also Monday, Miami signed veteran cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott. Alexander is entering his seventh season, spending five with the Minnesota Vikings and one with the Cincinnati Bengals. Scott, a former undrafted free agent, has mostly spent time on practice squads but played in six games with Cincinnati during the 2018 season.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Associated Press

Jets QB Zach Wilson having knee surgery Tuesday in LA

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets’ second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia. The procedure to repair the meniscus, which will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined. Wilson is currently expected to be out two to four weeks based on initial tests, but there’s a chance he could be out longer depending on the condition of the knee when ElAttrache operates. “We’re optimistic,” coach Robert Saleh said Sunday after practice. “But he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision.”
NFL
The Associated Press

Former first-round pick Shelton gets fresh start with Chiefs

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Former first-round pick Danny Shelton began his latest fresh start with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, hoping to earn a place in the middle of their defensive line after agreeing last week to a contract for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old Shelton appeared in 13 games for the Giants last year, when he rotated up front as primarily a run-stuffing defensive tackle. That came after a season with the Patriots, two with the Lions and Shelton’s first three with the Browns, who made him the 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft after a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Browns' Harris 'likely' needs season-ending knee surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris will likely need season-ending surgery on his right knee that was injured on the second play of the exhibition opener against Jacksonville on Friday night. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide any details on Harris’ injury or test results. He said surgery was “likely” but that the team is continuing to gather information before finalizing plans. “All of these injuries stink,” Stefanski said Saturday on a Zoom call with reporters. “You don’t want anybody to get injured and Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we’re really hoping that it’s not a season-long thing because the kid has worked so hard.” Harris was dropping back into pass coverage when his right knee appeared to buckle while blocking a Jaguars defender. He laid face down for several seconds before being checked by medical personnel and carted off.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy