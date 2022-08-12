Cardinals open 3-game series against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (60-50, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-50, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (4-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -162, Brewers +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis is 61-50 overall and 35-20 at home. The Cardinals are sixth in the NL with 128 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee has gone 31-28 on the road and 60-50 overall. The Brewers have gone 37-21 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Friday for the 13th time this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 27 home runs while slugging .615. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-39 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 50 RBI for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 11-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .280 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (cramps), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.