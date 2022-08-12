ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Boston has a 27-29 record at home and a 55-58 record overall. The Red Sox have a 20-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York is 30-26 in road games and 71-41 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .442 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 24 home runs while slugging .577. Christian Arroyo is 12-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 43 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 11-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .233 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Giménez hits go-ahead, 3-run HR, Guardians beat Tigers 4-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star Andrés Giménez belted the go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the opener of a traditional doubleheader Monday. Giménez connected off Andrew Chafin with two outs, scoring Myles Straw and Amed Rosario to break a 1-all tie. It was his 13th home run of the season and completed a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. The streaking Guardians are 8-1 since Aug. 6, moving them a season-high nine games over .500. They held Detroit without a hit after the third inning, increasing their division lead to three games over Minnesota. James Karinchak (1-0) worked one scoreless inning for the win and Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Phillies reliever Corey Knebel on 15-day IL with lat strain

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain on Monday. Knebel appeared to injure himself on a pitch to Francisco Lindor in the seventh inning on Sunday and exited the game after meeting with training staff. He is expected to have an MRI on Monday in Philadelphia to determine the extent of the injury. Knebel missed 92 games with a similar injury last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. “We don’t know if it’s the same thing exactly,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “We’ll know more after today. He couldn’t lift his arm (on Sunday), which is kind of normal with this injury.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Nationals recall SS prospect CJ Abrams, put Garcia on IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals recalled shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday and placed shortstop Luis García on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. General manager Mike Rizzo announced the moves. García’s move is retroactive to Saturday. Abrams, 21, was one of five prospects obtained from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade on Aug. 2. He is ranked as Washington’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 11 overall prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America. Abrams was set to bat seventh and make his Nationals debut Monday night against the Cubs, becoming the first of the prospects obtained in the trade to play for Washington. He joins veteran first baseman Luke Voit, who also came over in the deal, in the Nationals’ lineup.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

