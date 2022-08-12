Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees

New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Boston has a 27-29 record at home and a 55-58 record overall. The Red Sox have a 20-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York is 30-26 in road games and 71-41 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .442 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 24 home runs while slugging .577. Christian Arroyo is 12-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 43 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 11-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .233 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.