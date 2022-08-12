ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies to open a three-game series.

New York is 73-39 overall and 38-18 in home games. Mets hitters are batting a collective .260, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia has gone 30-23 in road games and 62-49 overall. The Phillies are fifth in MLB play with 148 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Friday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Mets are up 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 29 home runs while slugging .542. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles, 34 home runs and 69 RBI for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 7-for-33 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .298 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (undisclosed), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Monday, a move made in hopes of building momentum toward next year, when the team has long expected to win again after a seasons-long rebuilding effort. The Rangers are on pace for their sixth consecutive losing season since their last AL West title in 2016. While better than last year’s 102-loss team, they haven’t made the desired progress this year, or even had a winning record at any point since spending a half-billion dollars last winter to sign shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Royals' Garrett appeals 3-game ban for drink toss at fan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City relief pitcher Amir Garrett received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Monday for tossing a drink at a fan behind the Royals’ dugout during a game at Chicago two weeks ago. Garrett appealed the punishment, allowing him to continue to pitch until that process is completed. The Royals were in Minnesota on Monday night to start a three-game series. The incident with the spectator at Guaranteed Rate Field occurred on Aug. 2 when the Royals played the White Sox. Garrett posted an apology on Twitter the following day, writing that his actions were “uncalled for.” Garrett also tweeted that players “are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans” is part of the game. The left-hander has a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances this season, his first with the Royals. Last year with Cincinnati, Garrett was given a seven-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing fight between the Reds and the Chicago Cubs. He appealed and had the ban cut to five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Giménez hits go-ahead, 3-run HR, Guardians beat Tigers 4-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the opener of a doubleheader Monday. Giménez connected off Andrew Chafin with two outs, scoring Myles Straw and Amed Rosario to break a 1-all tie. It was his 13th home run of the season and completed a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. “I just tried to stay focused and get a good pitch to hit,” said Giménez, who is batting .313 and has 54 RBIs. “I recognized the slider soon enough.” The Guardians are 8-1 since Aug. 6, moving them a season-high nine games over .500. They held Detroit without a hit after the third inning, increasing their division lead to three games over Minnesota, which played later Monday.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Phillies reliever Corey Knebel on 15-day IL with lat strain

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain on Monday. Knebel appeared to injure himself on a pitch to Francisco Lindor in the seventh inning on Sunday and exited the game after meeting with training staff. He is expected to have an MRI on Monday in Philadelphia to determine the extent of the injury. Knebel missed 92 games with a similar injury last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. “We don’t know if it’s the same thing exactly,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “We’ll know more after today. He couldn’t lift his arm (on Sunday), which is kind of normal with this injury.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Nationals recall SS prospect CJ Abrams, put Garcia on IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals recalled shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday and placed shortstop Luis García on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. General manager Mike Rizzo announced the moves. García’s move is retroactive to Saturday. Abrams, 21, was one of five prospects obtained from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade on Aug. 2. He is ranked as Washington’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 11 overall prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America. Abrams was set to bat seventh and make his Nationals debut Monday night against the Cubs, becoming the first of the prospects obtained in the trade to play for Washington. He joins veteran first baseman Luke Voit, who also came over in the deal, in the Nationals’ lineup.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

