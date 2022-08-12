ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays begin 3-game series against the Orioles

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Baltimore Orioles (58-53, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-52, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (2-1, 5.53 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -153, Orioles +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles to begin a three-game series.

Tampa Bay is 58-52 overall and 33-21 at home. The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.42.

Baltimore is 25-32 in road games and 58-53 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Friday’s game is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 8-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has a .274 batting average to rank seventh on the Rays, and has 21 doubles and six home runs. Brandon Lowe is 10-for-36 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 26 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 13-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

