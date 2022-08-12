ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Seattle Mariners (61-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-62, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Texas is 49-62 overall and 23-31 at home. The Rangers are 33-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 30-26 record in road games and a 61-52 record overall. The Mariners have hit 126 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the 14th time this season. The Mariners are up 11-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 21 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 71 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 9-for-40 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 RBI for the Mariners. Sam Haggerty is 11-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Winker: day-to-day (back), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

