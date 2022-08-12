Read full article on original website
Libby ex-con accused of pistol whipping resident
A career criminal from Libby is facing several felony charges after two recent incidents last month. Guy Eric Waldron, 44, is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, theft and criminal endangerment after two separate incidents on July 24. Waldron was arraigned on the charges Monday in Lincoln County District Court. He pleaded not guilty to all four charges. On July 30, Waldron posted $75,000 bail on the robbery, assault and endangerment charges and $10,000 bail on the theft. Waldron is facing the possibility of decades in prison if convicted off all offenses. The maximum penalty for a robbery conviction is 40 years in...
State Supreme Court candidate to visit Libby
Jim Brown, candidate for Montana Supreme Court Justice, will be in Libby on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Brown will be at the Venture Inn Fireside Room at 6 p.m. The visit is sponsored by the Libby Republican Club.
Lincoln Co. animal abuser faces gun charge in Flathead
A Lincoln County man already behind bars for animal cruelty is headed toward a three-day trial on an assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court. Prosecutors accuse Domingo J. Palafox, 31, of shooting at a pair of anglers on the Hungry Horse Reservoir in June 2020. At the time, he was just weeks away from being arrested by authorities in Lincoln County on charges of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of tampering with a witness. The two victims in the Flathead County case told investigators that they were fishing near Doris Point on June 5 when they heard...
Weasel Fire update: Aug. 14
The Weasel Fire began on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka, not far from the Canadian border.
Marshall A. Warrington Jr.
Marshall A. Warrington Jr., known affectionately as Junior, Marsh, Ticker, or Tinker, born 93 years ago in Libby, Montana, became a new citizen of Heaven on Aug. 5, 2022, joining Patricia, his wife of 72 years, who arrived there a few weeks before. Marshall married "Pat" in 1950 and together they raised their sons, Ken, Rob, and Dave (all LHS grads.) Marshall spent his entire life in Libby. As a member of the LHS class of '47, he never graduated, although he dated one of his teachers! He served his country in the Army as a Sgt. for two "hitches," 1946-48 in...
Libby School Trustees OK contract for Asa Wood cleanup
It’s been a years-long process, but the Libby School District is getting closer to moving on from Asa Wood Elementary School. At its Aug. 1 School Trustees meeting, board members voted to approve a contract with Manzo Hauling Management to perform abatement work at the school, which closed in June 2011 due to a budget shortfall. Manzo, a company based in the Flathead Valley, submitted a bid for $199,904, substantially less than three other contractors. Missoula-based Abatement Contractors of Montana’s bid was $289,620, Butte-based Ingraham Environmental’s bid was $370,333.10, and Environmental Contractors of Billings bid $383,564. The school district received a $388,000...
Johnny P. Burkett
Johnny P. Burkett, 63, died on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. He was born on Nov. 11, 1958, at Hollis, Oklahoma to Randy and Elsie Burkett. Johnny married Julie Matos in Libby on July 15, 2006. He was a wildland firefighter, worked for Stimson Lumber Company, Ace Hardware and was a driver for Libby Transportation. He was a kind-hearted, spirit-filled husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He always had a smile on his face and warmth that touched so many lives. Above all, he loved the Lord with all his heart, soul and mind. He was...
Martha Marilyn Henderson Street
Martha Marilyn Henderson Street, 69, of Libby, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Savior on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Logan Health. She was born on Oct. 1, 1955 at Bottineau, North Dakota, to Wathen and Gladys Henderson. After enduring so much pain, her body let her know she had had enough. She was loved by all who knew her and if she knew you she loved you. She loved so fiercely you never doubted that love. She was preceded in death by her parents Wathen and Gladys Henderson. She leaves behind a massive emptiness in her family’s heart and...
Libby Spinning Squares photos
The Libby Spinning Squares enjoyed a weekend of dancing, food and fellowship last weekend in Lincoln County. ...
Area snowmobile clubs considered for grant money
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public comment on proposed 2022 snowmobile grant proposals. Public comments will be accepted through Monday Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. Montana’s Snowmobile Program received 25 grant requests and proposes to award $460,000. Locally, the Libby-based Lincoln County Sno-Kats are eligible for an $8,700 grant, the Troy Snowmobile and Eureka Snowmobile clubs are slated for $10,000 each and Trout Creek's Cabinet Ridge Riders are also eligible for $10,000. The program receives funding through snowmobile registrations, gas tax and Snowmobile Trail Pass revenues. Montana’s Snowmobile Program supports projects such as grooming, trail maintenance, signs, ethics education and avalanche safety. Grant awards are allocated by FWP with recommendations from the citizen-based Snowmobile Advisory Committee (SAC). The public is invited to comment on the funding requests. To submit comments online and see a summary list of the 2022 Snowmobile grant application funding requests, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/snowmobile. The public may send comments to FWP Snowmobile Program manager, Seth McArthur, at fwpsnowmobile@mt.gov. Full grant information is available by request in the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division office at FWP Headquarters, 1420 E. 6th Ave., Helena, MT 59620.
Rexford man jailed after knife assault
A Rexford man is charged with assault with a weapon after he allegedly stabbed his step father with a knife during an incident last month. Travis C. Plantiko, 42, pleaded not guilty to the felony as well as one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault on Monday, Aug. 1 in Lincoln County District Court. The case began on the afternoon of July 17 when the step father called 911 and reported Plantiko was off his medication, throwing things and screaming at a home on Enchanted Way. When Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Avila responded to the scene, he spoke...
Suspect arrested in Hayden for aggravated assault, kidnapping
HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Deputies and SWAT arrested a man for aggravated assault, kidnapping, and battery on Wednesday afternoon. At around 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic violence inside a home at N Neufeld Rd near Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden.
Four teenagers injured in crash near Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonner County on Thursday around 10:26 a.m. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old man, was traveling southbound on SH-41 when the SUV left the roadway off the west shoulder. The car then re-entered the roadway, lost control, overturned and went back off the west shoulder.
Stalking case dismissed after Libby man dies
A Libby man accused of stalking a local grocery store employee was dismissed last month after he died. Keith Archer Carlson, 76, faced one felony count of stalking, but according to court documents filed July 26 by Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris, the case was dismissed after his death. He was arrested on March 25, 2022, after numerous incidents that allegedly began in the summer of 2021. According to court documents, Carlson allegedly approached a woman who worked at the store and asked her to have coffee. She told the request was inappropriate and the behavior was unacceptable. Carlson told the woman...
Milo Jerome Haugen
Milo Jerome Haugen, 75, passed away on Aug. 3, 2022, at his home in Libby. He was born May 4, 1947, in Valley City, North Dakota, to Kermit and Millie Haugen. Milo was raised in North Dakota, Idaho and Montana, graduating from Plains, Montana, before attending college at the University of Montana to be a forever GRIZ fan. He played and enjoyed watching all sports from Plains Horsemen, Montana Grizzlies, Libby Loggers, 49ers, Brewers and the Celtics. He worked as a logging truck driver, heavy equipment operator, supervisor on road construction, and weed control. After retirement he started substitute teaching...
Alcohol a Factor in Thursday North Idaho Crash That Injured Four Teens
SANDPOINT - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday at approximately 10:26 a.m. on Highway 41 near milepost 34.7, in Bonner County. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old male, was traveling southbound when the vehicle left the roadway off the west shoulder....
Mabel Gail Ohland
Mabel Gail Ohland, 85, of Libby, Montana, passed away at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. She was born July 28, 1937 in Seattle, Washington, to Ira and Mabel (Dale) Williams. Always going by the name, Gail, she attended school and graduated from college as a Licensed Dietician. Much of her work experience was in various nursing homes in the Spokane area. While living in Spokane, Gail one day found herself broke down on the side of the road. Greg Ohland happened to be traveling by and stopped to help her out. That was the beginning of...
Loretta Mae (Lori, Huck) Thorstenson
Loretta Mae (Lori, Huck) Thorstenson, 86, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, was granted her angel wings on August 20, 2021 in Libby, Montana. Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libby followed by memorial services at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be made to www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Gun assault alleged in incident between couple and truck driver
A Lincoln County man is accused of a gun crime after an incident involving his partner and a truck driver last month on U.S. 2. Charles Fernley Woods Jr., 67, of Libby, is charged with felony assault with a weapon, one count of misdemeanor partner or family member assault, and one misdemeanor count of criminal destruction of a communication device Woods Jr. pleaded not guilty to all three charges on July 25 in Lincoln County District Court. According to the probable cause statement by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Derryberry, he responded to a location on Either Way North and learned that...
