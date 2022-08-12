When it comes to violence in the Black community, African American men have been both victim and victimizer. Becoming a victor, however, starts from within. Local activist and mentor Berry Accius is helping give Black males an outlet. Accius is the founder of Voice of The Youth and such related organizations as Don’t Shoot Our Future Down and She Could Be My Daughter. The groups often tackle the issues of domestic abuse and community violence.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO