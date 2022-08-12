Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sacramento Observer
Youth Ride Free, SacRT
The RydeFreeRT program offers fare-free transit for youth and students in grades TK through 12. With RydeFreeRT, youth can ride the entire SacRT transit network, including SacRT buses, light rail, and SmaRT Ride on-demand microtransit service for FREE! RydeFreeRT is available all day, any day of the week, all year during regular SacRT service hours.
Sacramento Observer
Local, National Domestic Violence Resources
Resources and hope are out there for those affected by domestic violence and intimate partner violence. A project of Anti Police-Terror Project, Mental Health First is a model for non-police response to mental health crises. Mental Health First helps with safety planning and responds to mental health crises including psychiatric emergencies and substance use issues. Phone support available 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Friday-Sunday. Call or text 916-670-4062. Oakland: 510-999-9MH1 (9641), 8 p.m.-8 a.m. Friday-Saturday.
Sacramento Observer
Rancho Cordova City Council Meets August 15
The Rancho Cordova City Council is scheduled to meet Monday, August 15 at 5:30 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion are consent calendar items and public hearing items. View the agenda. The regular meeting can be viewed online. View the meeting via Zoom. View the RCUSD website for more...
Sacramento Observer
Real Conversation, Mentors Needed
When it comes to violence in the Black community, African American men have been both victim and victimizer. Becoming a victor, however, starts from within. Local activist and mentor Berry Accius is helping give Black males an outlet. Accius is the founder of Voice of The Youth and such related organizations as Don’t Shoot Our Future Down and She Could Be My Daughter. The groups often tackle the issues of domestic abuse and community violence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox40
Movie being filmed near Roseville school
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Aug. 12-14
From garlic to comics, here's a running list of events happening across the Sacramento region from Aug. 12-14. The California Garlic Festival is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton on Saturday and Sunday. It includes a car display, monster truck rides, a petting zoo, a carnival and more. Learn more here.
capradio.org
‘Overwhelming’ inflation affecting Sacramento restaurants — and chicken spots may be hit hardest
Sacramento’s Mad Butcher Meat Company is a family-owned supplier for restaurants and even for food outlets at casinos throughout the region. And manager Kelly Shum knows firsthand the impact of inflation on the food scene. She says there are large fluctuations in prices at the wholesale level, caused by...
10 weekend events in Northern California | August 13-14
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Mole festival, a poetry and music show, and even a brunch market!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends...
RELATED PEOPLE
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
KSBW.com
City of Sacramento settles lawsuit with Stephon Clark's family, agrees to pay $1.7 million
The city of Sacramento will pay Stephon Clark's parents $1.7 million after settling a lawsuit filed by the family. This is on top of the $2.4 million the city already gave to Clark's two children through a 2019 wrongful death settlement. Clark was shot and killed March 18, 2018, in...
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
What is the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act measure that will appear on the ballot
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Voters will see a measure on their ballot this November about Sacramento’s unhoused population. The Sacramento City Council voted 7-2 to advance the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022 in a special meeting Tuesday night. If passed by voters, the measure would allow city officials to provide more shelters for unhoused residents, but at the same time allow officials to clear more homeless encampments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
mynspr.org
Californians still want clean, safe water a decade after state declared it a human right
Zenaida Montes calls the water at home “pure sickness.” Like many others who live in Fresno, she can’t drink it and regularly pays for bottled water instead. “All the water in Fresno, it’s really bad,” Montes said in Spanish. “[I have to] buy gallons of water to make food, for everything.”
Two lawsuits continue California’s tax wars
California's battles over tax limits continue with two lawsuits alleging that fees were improperly levied.
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
valcomnews.com
The Sacramento Mariachi Festival to be held Aug. 14
The Sacramento Mariachi Festival to be held Aug. 14. Gearing for the annual Mariachi Festival de Sacramento, Mariachi virtuosa Dinorah Klingler stepped into an auditorium with about 90 seventh graders eager to greet her and listen to the award-winning musician play some songs for them. The brave students from Alexander...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign
For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
West Sacramento light rail extension approved by Regional Transit District board
SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) board voted unanimously on Monday to start construction on a light rail extension into West Sacramento in 2027. The project has a $160 million budget, and it is set to be completed by 2029. Two new light rail vehicles worth...
Comments / 0