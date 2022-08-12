ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Observer

Youth Ride Free, SacRT

The RydeFreeRT program offers fare-free transit for youth and students in grades TK through 12. With RydeFreeRT, youth can ride the entire SacRT transit network, including SacRT buses, light rail, and SmaRT Ride on-demand microtransit service for FREE! RydeFreeRT is available all day, any day of the week, all year during regular SacRT service hours.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

Local, National Domestic Violence Resources

Resources and hope are out there for those affected by domestic violence and intimate partner violence. A project of Anti Police-Terror Project, Mental Health First is a model for non-police response to mental health crises. Mental Health First helps with safety planning and responds to mental health crises including psychiatric emergencies and substance use issues. Phone support available 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Friday-Sunday. Call or text 916-670-4062. Oakland: 510-999-9MH1 (9641), 8 p.m.-8 a.m. Friday-Saturday.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

Rancho Cordova City Council Meets August 15

The Rancho Cordova City Council is scheduled to meet Monday, August 15 at 5:30 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion are consent calendar items and public hearing items. View the agenda. The regular meeting can be viewed online. View the meeting via Zoom. View the RCUSD website for more...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Sacramento Observer

Real Conversation, Mentors Needed

When it comes to violence in the Black community, African American men have been both victim and victimizer. Becoming a victor, however, starts from within. Local activist and mentor Berry Accius is helping give Black males an outlet. Accius is the founder of Voice of The Youth and such related organizations as Don’t Shoot Our Future Down and She Could Be My Daughter. The groups often tackle the issues of domestic abuse and community violence.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Movie being filmed near Roseville school

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Aug. 12-14

From garlic to comics, here's a running list of events happening across the Sacramento region from Aug. 12-14. The California Garlic Festival is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton on Saturday and Sunday. It includes a car display, monster truck rides, a petting zoo, a carnival and more. Learn more here.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | August 13-14

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Mole festival, a poetry and music show, and even a brunch market!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

What is the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act measure that will appear on the ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Voters will see a measure on their ballot this November about Sacramento’s unhoused population. The Sacramento City Council voted 7-2 to advance the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022 in a special meeting Tuesday night. If passed by voters, the measure would allow city officials to provide more shelters for unhoused residents, but at the same time allow officials to clear more homeless encampments.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
valcomnews.com

The Sacramento Mariachi Festival to be held Aug. 14

The Sacramento Mariachi Festival to be held Aug. 14. Gearing for the annual Mariachi Festival de Sacramento, Mariachi virtuosa Dinorah Klingler stepped into an auditorium with about 90 seventh graders eager to greet her and listen to the award-winning musician play some songs for them. The brave students from Alexander...
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign

For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
SACRAMENTO, CA

