The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How ’13: The Musical’ Mixes Broadway Energy With a TikTok Vibe

Choreographer Jamal Sims, DP Adam Santelli and casting directors Kristian Charbonier and Bernard Tesley helped director Tamra Davis realize her vision in adapting “13: The Musical” from the Broadway stage to Netflix, where it is now streaming  Davis, who had directed more than 150 music videos, and had done episodes of Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical,” says she not only wanted to acknowledge classic Broadway tropes but also “bring all my knowledge from music videos and pop culture and what I think will appeal to contemporary kids.” She and Sims created high-energy numbers that reference classic musicals as well as TikTok trends in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Entertainment
Slipped Disc

Anyone remember the ISCM?

Also known as the IGNM – Internationale Gesellschaft für Neue Musik – it was the driving force in new music for several decades after an initial blast in Salzburg in 1922. This year is its centenary. Anyone around to raise a glass for contemporary music?
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Lars Vogt: ‘I love playing the piano but I prefer to be alive’

The German pianist Lars Vogt was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer of the liver in March 2021. ‘I said to the doctors: I love playing the piano but I prefer to be alive,’ he tells Zsolt Bognar in an extraordinary episode of Living the Classical Life. ‘You lose some sensitivity in the tips of the fingers, but it comes back.’
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Most boring ever conductor interview

The Financial Times has a backpage interview with Susanna Mälkki in which she says precisely nothing. Colourless does not begin to describe it. When I was younger, I didn’t have anyone like that. I wish I had. The mentor-like relationships and trust emerged later in life. I have wonderful colleagues. And friendships that have become almost like philosophical partnerships. And there are people I look up to. All of those are my mentor pools, and I’m very grateful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Cartoonist#Orchestras#Rip#French#The New Yorker
Slipped Disc

Chicago Symphony cancels 1812 overture

We hear that the Chicago Symphony Orchestra has modified the programmmeof the September 24 Symphony Ball. Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture has been dropped and replaced with the same composer’s Francesca da Rimini.
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Hear me out: Rattle’s LSO heads down under

Sir Simon Rattle will make a farewell tour of Australia with the London Symphony Orchestra next year. The London Symphony Orchestra makes its triumphant return to Melbourne in May 2023 with internationally revered conductor, Sir Simon Rattle leading in his final season as LSO Music Director. Among the world’s finest...
WORLD

