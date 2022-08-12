Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
The "Never Have I Ever" Cast Took A Costar Test, And They're Truly The Best On-Screen Love Triangle Ever
Never have I ever...loved a cast so much!
How ’13: The Musical’ Mixes Broadway Energy With a TikTok Vibe
Choreographer Jamal Sims, DP Adam Santelli and casting directors Kristian Charbonier and Bernard Tesley helped director Tamra Davis realize her vision in adapting “13: The Musical” from the Broadway stage to Netflix, where it is now streaming Davis, who had directed more than 150 music videos, and had done episodes of Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical,” says she not only wanted to acknowledge classic Broadway tropes but also “bring all my knowledge from music videos and pop culture and what I think will appeal to contemporary kids.” She and Sims created high-energy numbers that reference classic musicals as well as TikTok trends in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slipped Disc
Anyone remember the ISCM?
Also known as the IGNM – Internationale Gesellschaft für Neue Musik – it was the driving force in new music for several decades after an initial blast in Salzburg in 1922. This year is its centenary. Anyone around to raise a glass for contemporary music?
Slipped Disc
NY Times disputes Lucerne’s diversity
The Lucerne Festival, richest on earth, has taken diversity as its theme this summer. One newspaper has its doubts.
Slipped Disc
Lars Vogt: ‘I love playing the piano but I prefer to be alive’
The German pianist Lars Vogt was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer of the liver in March 2021. ‘I said to the doctors: I love playing the piano but I prefer to be alive,’ he tells Zsolt Bognar in an extraordinary episode of Living the Classical Life. ‘You lose some sensitivity in the tips of the fingers, but it comes back.’
Slipped Disc
Most boring ever conductor interview
The Financial Times has a backpage interview with Susanna Mälkki in which she says precisely nothing. Colourless does not begin to describe it. When I was younger, I didn’t have anyone like that. I wish I had. The mentor-like relationships and trust emerged later in life. I have wonderful colleagues. And friendships that have become almost like philosophical partnerships. And there are people I look up to. All of those are my mentor pools, and I’m very grateful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc
Chicago Symphony cancels 1812 overture
We hear that the Chicago Symphony Orchestra has modified the programmmeof the September 24 Symphony Ball. Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture has been dropped and replaced with the same composer’s Francesca da Rimini.
Slipped Disc
Hear me out: Rattle’s LSO heads down under
Sir Simon Rattle will make a farewell tour of Australia with the London Symphony Orchestra next year. The London Symphony Orchestra makes its triumphant return to Melbourne in May 2023 with internationally revered conductor, Sir Simon Rattle leading in his final season as LSO Music Director. Among the world’s finest...
Comments / 0