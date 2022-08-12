Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
A woman on a long-haul flight 'fell into a breathless sleep' and died in front of her husband and two children
Helen Rhodes fell into an eight-hour sleep from which she couldn't be resuscitated and died midair between Hong Hong and Frankfurt, Germany.
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue
An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
How ’13: The Musical’ Mixes Broadway Energy With a TikTok Vibe
Choreographer Jamal Sims, DP Adam Santelli and casting directors Kristian Charbonier and Bernard Tesley helped director Tamra Davis realize her vision in adapting “13: The Musical” from the Broadway stage to Netflix, where it is now streaming Davis, who had directed more than 150 music videos, and had done episodes of Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical,” says she not only wanted to acknowledge classic Broadway tropes but also “bring all my knowledge from music videos and pop culture and what I think will appeal to contemporary kids.” She and Sims created high-energy numbers that reference classic musicals as well as TikTok trends in...
Slipped Disc
Proms goers may face body searches
We hear that staff at the Royal Albert Hall have been instructed to refuse admission to anyone carrying a flag larger than 10×10 inches. If they suspect a person is carrying such a flag they may ask to conduct a search. The tolerance of concertgoers is kindly requested. Since...
Slipped Disc
Anyone remember the ISCM?
Also known as the IGNM – Internationale Gesellschaft für Neue Musik – it was the driving force in new music for several decades after an initial blast in Salzburg in 1922. This year is its centenary. Anyone around to raise a glass for contemporary music?
Slipped Disc
Hear me out: Rattle’s LSO heads down under
Sir Simon Rattle will make a farewell tour of Australia with the London Symphony Orchestra next year. The London Symphony Orchestra makes its triumphant return to Melbourne in May 2023 with internationally revered conductor, Sir Simon Rattle leading in his final season as LSO Music Director. Among the world’s finest...
Slipped Disc
Lars Vogt: ‘I love playing the piano but I prefer to be alive’
The German pianist Lars Vogt was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer of the liver in March 2021. ‘I said to the doctors: I love playing the piano but I prefer to be alive,’ he tells Zsolt Bognar in an extraordinary episode of Living the Classical Life. ‘You lose some sensitivity in the tips of the fingers, but it comes back.’
What an English degree did for me, by Tulip Siddiq, Sarah Waters and more
I love words. I’ve always loved reading. I’m fascinated by narrative and the shape of stories, and how literature can be used to express the breadth and depth of human experiences. None of the above is particularly surprising. I’ve turned writing into a career, fuelled by reading and...
Slipped Disc
Chicago Symphony cancels 1812 overture
We hear that the Chicago Symphony Orchestra has modified the programmmeof the September 24 Symphony Ball. Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture has been dropped and replaced with the same composer’s Francesca da Rimini.
BBC
Humber Street Sesh returns to Hull Marina for 2022
A major Hull music and arts festival has returned to the city's marina for the first time in three years. The Humber Street Sesh, which showcases local musicians and street artists, is set to attract about 15,000 visitors for the weekend event. The festival was cancelled in 2021 due to...
Luke Jerram: Crossings; David Batchelor: Colour Is – review
The great 18th-century English landscape gardener Lancelot “Capability” Brown acquired his can-do nickname because he used frequently to speak of what he called the “capabilities” of the land of his aristocratic employers and could tell them of the transformations promised. Walking through his parkland at Compton Verney, a Robert Adam house in Warwickshire – now an art gallery – the lake is indolently still as if it knew better than to stir in the summer heat, and it’s tempting to imagine how gratified its creator would be by Crossings and the beautiful way in which multidisciplinary artist Luke Jerram, in collaboration with Radio 4 producer Julian May, has identified new capability within the landscape.
