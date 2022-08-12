Read full article on original website
Related
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role
The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, a nutcase...
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight's Connie Crayden shares touching post following breakup
Married at First Sight Australia star Connie Crayden has been left "heartbroken" after her relationship with music producer Daniel Caswell came to an end. Following a brief break from social media, the reality star has now spoken out about the emotional split. Taking to Instagram to share a statement with...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders stars Max Bowden and Shona McGarty fuel romance rumours with new Instagram posts
EastEnders' Shona McGarty and Max Bowden have fuelled romance rumours after they attended a music festival together. On Instagram, McGarty shared snaps of her, Bowden and some friends attending the House and Classics Festival in Essex this past weekend. The two soap actors appear together in a few shots, with...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Eric Foster caught out by Tony in stalking story
Hollyoaks creep Eric Foster has been caught red-handed by Tony Hutchinson tonight (August 15). Last week, fans of the soap witnessed Eric unmask himself as Cindy Cunningham's terroriser in front of an online community - having broken into her house earlier that night. And his stalking only continued in the...
What Are The Biggest Red Flags For Women In The Dating World?
From petty pet peeves to safety-conscious red flags, we want to know what you look out for.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals Lewis Butler's fate in shock revenge story
Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders has revealed Lewis Butler's fate, after Sam and Phil's shocking revenge plan.
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Nicola Adams and partner Ella Baig share name of newborn son
Olympian and Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams and her partner Ella Baig have revealed the name of their first child. The pair welcomed their son on July 9, and now they have shared some more details with the public via an interview with Hello, including the baby's name: Taylor Nate Adams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Marriage BBC1
New drama starring Sean Bean & Nicola Walker. I'm a fan of both of them so have a good feeling about it. From the writer of Mum. I didn't enjoy that and I'm struggling to get into this so far. Hope it'll pick up before the hour is up. Posts:...
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star lands next movie role
Stranger Things season four newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower has landed his latest movie role after chilling fans as the villainous Vecna in the hit Netflix series. As Stranger Things fans now look ahead to the show's upcoming fifth and final season, Jamie Campbell Bower has turned his attention to the big screen, joining historical epic Horizon.
digitalspy.com
Shona McGarty and Max Bowden have now gone public as a couple.
There had been rumours of Shona and Max becoming close but now Shona posted on her Insta that they are together. His pregnant ex is due to give birth in a couple of weeks. I feel sorry for his ex though. I too feel sorry for his ex given that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
ITV Hub Removal on Humax G2 Boxes
ITV and Freesat are now indicating ITV Hub will no longer be available on Humax G2 boxes by the end of September - I also received an email from ITV saying much the same thing. Although it doesn't mention ITVX, it's fair to say this means ITVX won't be available...
digitalspy.com
SORAS'ed characters in British sitcoms
The only obvious one I can think of is Kenzo from My Family (as Janey was pregnant with him at Christmas 2002, he celebrates his 3rd birthday at Christmas 2005 - despite the fact he was born nowhere near Christmas and in the 2008 Christmas special, he mentions that he is 7), but arw there any other sitcom characters who have been SORAS'ed? I remember Not Going Out did the same with Lee and Lucy's oldest child (whose name I've forgotten) as well.
digitalspy.com
Best Now album from 40-49
Choosing between Now 47 and Now 48 was really hard, but I went for 47. Now 47 had Robbie Williams’s Rock DJ as the first track on disc 1, and I really love that song, whilst Martine McCutcheon is the first track on disc 2 which is equally just as good. The artwork is brilliant and so original as well with the metal clogs on a green background with the red logo. The flow of the music is really nice and they put a lot of effort into that, and that’s the same for every Now back then.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away newcomers Lyrik hit by shock exit after just two weeks
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away recently welcomed a bunch of new characters on Channel 5, but next week will see one of them appearing to make a sudden exit. Following Lyrik's success during Salt's band night, Mac wants them back but Felicity is keenly...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street Returning Character?
Https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. If ever there was a return that wasn’t needed it’s Debs. Posts: 213,549. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 12:01 #3. To me Gabrielle Glaister will always be Patricia Farnham off Brookside. Posts: 8,374. Forum Member. ✭. 14/08/22 - 12:14 #4. So random! She wasn’t...
digitalspy.com
Please keep EastEnders weekly box set release on BBC IPlayer
People's viewing habits are changing and it's more convenience I think. I've got used to watching EastEnders all in one go for the past eight weeks. It will feel strange going back to normal next week. They will change it again later this year for the World Cup so may as well make this a permanent fix. If not a weekly release definitely a daily drop. I know people will argue that it takes away from cliffhangers at the end of each episode and how will they control spoilers? but times is changing the way we watch TV. People likes watching more than less these days. The way I see it box sets is just like watching the omnibus but instead you are streaming the episodes at the start of the week ahead of TV broadcast. It's the future of television nobody cannot deny that. I rackon Emmerdale and Coronation Street may premiere episodes weekly or daily on their new streaming service ITVX later this year but I could be wrong. Hollyoaks has premiere episodes on All 4 the morning ahead of that day’s E4 broadcast and the follow evening Channel 4 airing from March this year. Hollyoaks could still do more by releasing a week's worth of episodes every Friday for all of Channel 4 airings for the week ahead. I'm saying people likes watching at their own leisure instead of waiting on TV schedules.
digitalspy.com
the full line up - how many do you know?
I may /may not watch will decide nearer the time..but my favs are Will and james. The only ones I'd never heard of before are Molly, Hamza and Tyler. I have heard of another 3 (Molly, Richie, Tony) Not heard of the other two (Tyler, Hamza) 13. Didn't know Tyler...
digitalspy.com
Content-Rich Local Radio Stations That Are Online-Only
Hi. I've become aware of some excellent local radio services that operate online without FM or DAB. Do you know of any stations that do more than just play music, but operate a full service of local news and information for their communities? I'm interested to hear more great examples. I'll start you off with these superb online-only services; Shine Radio in Petersfield, Lymm Radio in Cheshire, Bridlington Gold, EastSuffolkOne, Bucks Radio, Pure West Radio in Pembs , Banbury FM and Rutland and Stamford sound. These are all highly professional sounding with plenty of content. Which ones have I missed, and what is good about the ones you recommend?
Comments / 0