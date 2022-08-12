Read full article on original website
Related
homedit.com
Your Guide to Understanding the Basics About Folding Doors
Recent designs of folding doors are opening up new possibilities for homeowners and architects in contemporary home design. These doors allow access to closets and outdoor spaces without the space constraints of hinged doors. They also make seamless indoor/outdoor entertainment possible. Unlike folding doors of the past, these new doors...
homedit.com
Louvered Doors for Your Interior and Exterior Spaces
Louvered doors have a unique style and function that works well for all areas of the home. These doors have horizontal slats that overlap and attach to vertical stiles. There are both adjustable louvered doors and doors where the slats are fixed. On fixed doors, these slats are angled down but remain open at all times.
domino
Bamboo Wood Doors Meet IKEA Cabinet Frames in This London Apartment’s Kitchen
A console table topped with an oversize vase, a staircase covered in a runner, a large mirror for last-minute outfit checks—these are the kinds of things you expect to see when you walk through someone’s front door. But a washer and dryer? That’s not your typical “welcome, come in” setup. Interior decorator Lizzie Green, who was tasked with overhauling this apartment in North London, knows this. The thing was, Green didn’t have any wiggle room to move the utility room away from the entry.
Best chair beds: a space-saving way to host overnight guests
Multifunctional and space-saving, the best chair beds on the market are a great solution for those of us who want the option to host overnight guests but are short on floor space. Whether used as an accent chair in the living room, or as an addition to a compact home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
11 interior design styles that never date according to experts
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
I'm 22 and I live in a 250-square-foot tiny home in the woods with my partner. Here's how we save space.
I utilize every inch of my woodland-themed tiny house with open-concept storage and functional furniture.
Labor Day furniture sales 2022: early deals for your home
The Real Homes edit of the best early Labor Day furniture sales so that you can score an early bargain
This Sold-Out Outdoor Furniture Collection Is Back in Stock (And on Rare Sale!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we still have a few solid weeks of summer left, there’s no denying that many of us have turned our sights to cozy sweaters, cooler temps, and all things fall. And while I’m just as excited as anyone about all the autumnal goodness yet to come, I’m here with an important PSA: Don’t write summer off yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
homedit.com
Granite Flooring for Lasting Style and Durability
Granite flooring is made from one of the most durable natural stone materials in existence. While stones like marble, travertine, and slate match the beauty of granite, if you want a lasting solution, granite flooring is a good choice. Granite floor tiles, pavers, and slab are popular flooring choices both indoors and outdoors.
How to paint baseboards easily: even on carpet
Learn how to paint baseboards like a pro, even with the carpet down, for a quick room refresh
veranda.com
A Countersplash Will Instantly Give Your Kitchen a Clean and Seamless Look
Don’t get us wrong, we still love a rustic zellige or porcelain tile backsplash. But recently, slabs seem to be taking over in the form of the countersplash—when the same slab style is used for the countertop and backsplash. The look is smooth, provides easy cleanup for cooking splatters, and is often finished with a little display shelf in the same material.
Before & After: A “Dark and Dingy” Kitchen Is Transformed with a $500 Makeover
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re looking to make major change to flooring, countertops, walls, or cabinets but don’t want to make any MAJOR purchases, consider peel-and-stick coverings. They can create major change without breaking the bank — plus they’re non-permanent, and thus often renter-friendly.
Linoleum vs. Vinyl Flooring: What’s the Difference?
Linoleum and vinyl are both popular flooring options for kitchens and bathrooms because they’re durable, water-resistant, and easy to clean. Each of these materials are relatively inexpensive when compared with tile or hardwood. Because both are sold in sheet form, they’re often confused for one another. However, there are some major differences between vinyl and linoleum.
Food & Wine
Patio Furniture, Outdoor Dining Sets, and Adirondack Chairs Are Up to 71% Off at Amazon Right Now
Relaxing, eating, and lounging in your backyard are necessary to-dos before the weather turns from blissful to frigid. We're not there yet, but it'll come faster than you can say "fall," so spending ample time outdoors is a must. You just need patio furniture that's comfortable, stylish, and affordable. Thankfully, Amazon is having a sale on outdoor furniture starting at $64.
Before and After: IKEA Cabinets Transform This ’90s Kitchen into a Sleek, Modern Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Kitchen cabinets can really make or break a kitchen. By painting them or replacing them, you can totally change the vibe in your space without touching counters or appliances or flooring.
Comments / 0