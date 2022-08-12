Read full article on original website
Related
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
'I Had Twins as a Single Mom, 23 Days Later Tragedy Changed Our Lives Forever'
The brokenness within me was leading me back to myself.
17 Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse
I’m sitting in the passenger seat of my car, and he’s driving. Every single word out of his mouth is a gut punch. He’s used the hour drive to enumerate my faults of which there are, apparently, many. It’s character assassination, but I have no words — only shock. This person is supposed to love me. He’s supposed to love me, and he thinks I am, deep down, a terrible person. He hasn’t stopped for a single second outlining all the reasons why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14 Warning Signs of Manipulative Behavior
Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.
dailyphew.com
Girl Can’t Stop Crying When She Sees The Dog She Thought Was Lost Forever
Fergus, a 200-pound Irish wolfhound who resides with his family in Nashville, Tennessee, found it difficult to ride in the car with his folks. A motorist rear-ended them at a stoplight, ejecting Fergus, who was shaken by the incident and rose to his feet to leave the vehicle. Sister of...
Woman spots herself in husband’s childhood photo taken years before they met
A woman revealed how she spotted herself in the background of one of her husband’s childhood photos, taken years before they met.In recent a video posted to TikTok, which was translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate, Ailiz, @ailizmelinazambrano, shared an image of her husband, Pedro, that was captured in 2005 and showed him walking in a parade as a child. She then shared a different photo of him that unintentionally featured her, as a child, in the background. She’s coincidentally looking at Pedro without realising it. Ailiz then noted how crazy it was to find the image,...
Why a narcissist won't leave you alone after your relationship ends, according to a psychologist
Here's what to do if a narcissist won't leave you alone after you've ended a relationship, according to a psychologist who specializes in narcissism.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wife horrified after husband says she is 'incapable of being a mom'
How should one react when their significant other doesn’t understand one’s emotions after miscarriage?. Losing a child can leave a person broken. People going through this situation might experience grief, shock, guilt and failure, emptiness, jealousy, and loss of control. Some of them have even reported having lost trust in their bodies.
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Baby's Smile at Seeing Grandma for First Time in Months Lights Up Internet
One viewer loved the way "he lit up when she spoke," with another writing: "The way he hugged you back was precious."
5 things I didn't want to hear when I was grieving and 1 thing that helped
This article originally appeared on July 15, 2016 Image via iStock. My husband and I were in shock but thrilled at the news after dealing with infertility for years. And it didn't take long for the comments to begin. When people found out, the usual remarks followed: "Triplets?! What are you going to do? Three kids at once?! Glad it's not me!" After mastering my response (and an evil look reserved for the rudest comments), I figured that was the worst of it. But little did I know I would be facing far worse comments after two of my triplets passed away.
Shock As Wife Planning Trip Teaches Husband of 32 Years How To Wash Clothes
A woman on TikTok has addressed backlash on one of her videos showing her father unable to use a washing machine.
My Husband Is A Parent Too — But You'd Never Know It Based On What People Say To Us
In early 2017, my husband and I sat in the OB-GYN’s office to confirm that we were pregnant with our first child. The room was littered with literature for new moms on birthing and breastfeeding classes, hospital tours and registration, and pamphlets on how to recognize postpartum depression. As we sat waiting for our ultrasound, my husband pointed out the lack of resources for men transitioning to life as new dads.
I’m a child sleep expert – why kids get night terrors, how to deal with them & why hugging them is a no-no
IT can be unsettling to see your child experiencing a night terror, but it might be reassuring to know they're pretty common. Here, a child sleep expert reveals everything you need to know about the traumatic late-night episodes, and what parents can do to help. "Night terrors can be incredibly...
KIDS・
My Daughters Won't Let Me See My Grandchildren—What Should I Do?
"Am I the only grandparent that's being alienated from my grandchildren? I miss them."
People Are Sharing Their "F This Job, I Quit" Moments, And WOW, WOW, WOW
I'm fuming for these people.
Opinion: Common Indicators a Relationship Has Run Its Course
When we begin building a life with someone and we are in the early stages of the relationship it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we are going to hold on to that person.
psychologytoday.com
The Search for Unconditional Love in Adulthood
Many children of immigrants are used to having to work for love and acceptance. Adult children of immigrants may suffer in silence in toxic relationships, searching for a love that doesn't exist in adulthood. It’s healthy to have conditions because we all deserve to have our needs met. In...
'I've Been Crying Non Stop': New Mom Bashed for 'Ruining' Sister's Vacation
"Your sisters kids are not your responsibility, next time go away on your own or go with a friend or a solo travelers group," one user suggested.
Comments / 0