Holland, MI

Hydroplaning accident injuries two in Holland Township

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) — Heavy rains in West Michigan on Saturday, August 13, seem to be the most likely cause of a multi-vehicle accident that injured two people, one seriously. Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash around 6 p.m. on northbound US-31 north of 16th Street...
HOLLAND, MI
Santiago Solis

Santiago Solis, 87 of Fennville, Michigan, went to be with his Lord and Savior suddenly on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Fennville, Michigan. Born December 1, 1934 in Matehuala, San Luis Potosí, Mexico, he was the son of the late Vicente and Matilde (Abrego) Solis. Santiago was a hard-working farmer, spending 40 years farming before retiring to become a hobby blueberry farmer. He thoroughly loved his family and enjoyed taking care of them, especially Patricia. Spending time with them brought him much joy. Santiago also enjoyed being independent, cooking his own meals, and taking many walks where he appreciated the beauty of nature. He was a simple man who had a good sense of humor. He could make you laugh about the little or hard things in life.
FENNVILLE, MI
Raymond J. Lokers

Raymond J. Lokers, 103, of Hamilton, lived and died in the comfort of belonging to his faithful Savior, Jesus Christ. Ray understood that he was saved by grace and he wanted others to experience that blessing as well. He loved Haven Reformed Church, faithfully serving as an elder and Sunday School teacher.
ZEELAND, MI
Hope College Football Claims Top Spot in MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) —The Hope College football team is projected to contend for a third consecutive MIAA title this fall. The Flying Dutchmen topped the 2022 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll with 10 points and three first-place votes. Hope finished one point ahead of second-place Albion College and two...
HOLLAND, MI

