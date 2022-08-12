Santiago Solis, 87 of Fennville, Michigan, went to be with his Lord and Savior suddenly on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Fennville, Michigan. Born December 1, 1934 in Matehuala, San Luis Potosí, Mexico, he was the son of the late Vicente and Matilde (Abrego) Solis. Santiago was a hard-working farmer, spending 40 years farming before retiring to become a hobby blueberry farmer. He thoroughly loved his family and enjoyed taking care of them, especially Patricia. Spending time with them brought him much joy. Santiago also enjoyed being independent, cooking his own meals, and taking many walks where he appreciated the beauty of nature. He was a simple man who had a good sense of humor. He could make you laugh about the little or hard things in life.

