Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Raises Concerns About Her Possible Drug Use During Nasty Court Battle
Signs all along? Anne Heche's ex James Tupper previously shared his concerns about the actress' alleged drug use — years before she crashed her car into a two-story Los Angeles home on Friday, August 5. In court documents obtained by Radar, the actor believed she could have been using drugs in his response to her claims that he lost $450,000 of their money due to sketchy deals. The former flames, who share son Atlas Heche Tupper, split in 2017 after 10 years together, but they weren't on the best terms. For one, Heche accused Tupper of trying to sell their...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Son Homer Says He's Left With 'Deep, Wordless Sadness' After Her Death
Anne Heche's eldest son is speaking out following the unimaginable loss of his mother, who died Friday. She was 53 years old. In a statement to ET, Homer, 20, said, "My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness."
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Woman whose home was destroyed after Anne Heche’s car crash speaks out
The woman whose rental home was destroyed as a result of Anne Heche’s car crash has spoken out following the death of the actress.Ms Heche, 53, crashed her car into Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles residence on Friday, August 5, causing it to catch fire.The actress was pronounced “legally dead” on August 12.Ms Mishele said she’s still “trying to figure out up from down” since the house she was renting burned down, but thanked people for the “overwhelming amount of love”.She later said the news of Ms Heche’s passing was “devastating”, adding: “My heart goes out to them (her family and friends).”Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crashAnne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessmentAnne Heche: Celebrities pay tribute to actor after death
Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Revealed
New information surrounding Jak Knight's passing has emerged. According to a coroner's report obtained by People, the comedian was found on a Los Angeles, Calif. embankment on July 14. The 28-year-old's cause of death has been ruled as a suicide. Knight's family confirmed his passing in a statement to NBC...
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died
Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Naomi Judd’s Daughter Ashley Discusses Her Childhood & Recognizing Her Mother’s Battle With Mental Health: “I Know She Was In Pain”
Back in April, we lost a country music legend, Naomi Judd to a long battle with her own mental health. Just a day before her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the 76-year-old tragically took her own life. With that being said, Naomi’s daughter, Ashley, recently spoke out...
Alec Baldwin slammed online for supporting Anne Heche in wake of fiery crash: 'She put lives in danger!'
Alec Baldwin faced criticism on social media for sharing a video supporting Anne Heche following the "horrific" car crash in which she was involved on Friday in the Los Angeles area, a crash which caused a fiery blaze and destroyed a home. "Hey, I just want to send out my...
Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support as Organ Recipients Identified
Two days after Anne Heche was declared legally dead, the actress was taken off life support. "Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," a spokesperson for the Six Days Seven Nights star confirmed in a statement to E! News in the evening on Aug 14. Heche's family's rep...
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed
Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Alec Baldwin, Rosanna Arquette Slammed for Sending Messages of Support to Anne Heche
On Friday morning, a peaceful Los Angeles neighborhood became embroiled in tragedy when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with such force that it set both the car and house ablaze. Heche was allegedly driving at a blistering 90 MPH when she struck the house. Shockingly, it...
Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Bust Down Star Found Dead at 28
Jak Knight's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles Calif. embankment Thursday suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a coroner's report obtained by PEOPLE Monday. The 28-year-old's cause of...
People
Owner of Home Ruined in Anne Heche Crash Recalls First Visit to Wreck: 'Nothing Could Have Prepared Me'
The owner of the home that became engulfed in flames after Anne Heche's recent car crash is speaking out. Jennifer Durand — the owner of the Mar Vista house that Heche, 53, crashed into last week — tells PEOPLE that she initially learned about the incident through the home's current tenant, Lynne Mishele.
Bizarre Behavior: Anne Heche Bought Red Wig Before Being Rushed To Hospital Where She Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash
As Anne Heche remains hospitalized in "extremely critical care" and a coma, new details have emerged about what went down moments before she bulldozed her car into a home, setting herself and the property on fire. The 53-year-old actress went to a Venice Beach hair salon where she bought a red wig less than 30 minutes before police responded to the fiery crash site on Friday, Radar has learned. Heche was smiling and "coherent” just 27 minutes before the bizarre incident.'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH...
Anne Heche Car Crash: Hero Neighbor Who Tried To Rescue Her Speaks Out
On Friday morning (August 5), a quiet Los Angeles neighborhood was enveloped in chaos when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with the owner inside, setting both the house and her car ablaze. Though medical officials have stated that she’s expected to live, Heche remains in critical condition with severe burns.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Dead at 53 After Car Crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche, the actress best known for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films such as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Six Days, Seven Nights, has died at age 53, ET confirms. While the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of...
Rosie O’Donnell Responds to News Anne Heche Won’t Survive Injuries From Crash
Rosie O’Donnell responded to the news that actress Anne Heche won’t survive being taken off life support after the fiery crash that left her in a coma earlier this week. The former host of The View posted a video on her TikTok in response to the sad news.
