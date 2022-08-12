ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Raises Concerns About Her Possible Drug Use During Nasty Court Battle

Signs all along? Anne Heche's ex James Tupper previously shared his concerns about the actress' alleged drug use — years before she crashed her car into a two-story Los Angeles home on Friday, August 5. In court documents obtained by Radar, the actor believed she could have been using drugs in his response to her claims that he lost $450,000 of their money due to sketchy deals. The former flames, who share son Atlas Heche Tupper, split in 2017 after 10 years together, but they weren't on the best terms. For one, Heche accused Tupper of trying to sell their...
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
The Independent

Woman whose home was destroyed after Anne Heche’s car crash speaks out

The woman whose rental home was destroyed as a result of Anne Heche’s car crash has spoken out following the death of the actress.Ms Heche, 53, crashed her car into Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles residence on Friday, August 5, causing it to catch fire.The actress was pronounced “legally dead” on August 12.Ms Mishele said she’s still “trying to figure out up from down” since the house she was renting burned down, but thanked people for the “overwhelming amount of love”.She later said the news of Ms Heche’s passing was “devastating”, adding: “My heart goes out to them (her family and friends).”Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crashAnne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessmentAnne Heche: Celebrities pay tribute to actor after death
E! News

Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Revealed

New information surrounding Jak Knight's passing has emerged. According to a coroner's report obtained by People, the comedian was found on a Los Angeles, Calif. embankment on July 14. The 28-year-old's cause of death has been ruled as a suicide. Knight's family confirmed his passing in a statement to NBC...
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
RadarOnline

Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed

Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
The Independent

Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
RadarOnline

Bizarre Behavior: Anne Heche Bought Red Wig Before Being Rushed To Hospital Where She Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash

As Anne Heche remains hospitalized in "extremely critical care" and a coma, new details have emerged about what went down moments before she bulldozed her car into a home, setting herself and the property on fire. The 53-year-old actress went to a Venice Beach hair salon where she bought a red wig less than 30 minutes before police responded to the fiery crash site on Friday, Radar has learned. Heche was smiling and "coherent” just 27 minutes before the bizarre incident.'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH...
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche Dead at 53 After Car Crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche, the actress best known for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films such as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Six Days, Seven Nights, has died at age 53, ET confirms. While the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of...
Newsweek

Newsweek

