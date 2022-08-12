ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Motley Fool

Why Poshmark Stock Soared Today

Barclays upgraded its rating on the stock from equal weight to overweight. Poshmark dropped 8% on Friday after a disappointing earnings report.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Cosan S.A. (CSAN 0.55%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Li Auto Inc. (LI 0.21%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

Dividend stocks offer a rich history of outperformance, which makes them a smart buy in a turbulent market. These three exceptionally high-yield income stocks are perfectly positioned to thrive within their respective industries.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Weber Inc. (WEBR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Weber Inc. (WEBR 5.35%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SNDL Inc. (SNDL 5.67%) Good morning and welcome to the SNDL's second quarter 2022 financial results conference call. Friday afternoon, August 12th, SNDL issued a press release announcing their financial results for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2022. This press release is available on the company's website at sndl.com and filed on EDGAR and SEDAR as well. The webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on sndl.com website.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA 7.31%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD 0.33%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP -5.87%) Q1 2022...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Rising Today

An institutional investor acquired 22 million shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings. Nu reports second-quarter earnings after the market closes today.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should Dividend Investors Add This Stock to Their Portfolios?

Abbott surpassed the analyst consensus for sales and earnings in the second quarter. The company's dividend is positioned to grow in the years ahead. The stock's valuation is less than the medical devices industry average.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Palantir's Business Broken After Q2 Earnings Disappointment?

In this video, I will be going over...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

604% Revenue Increase: Flora Growth Reports Financial Results For First Half Of 2022

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC, a manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, reported late Monday its financial and operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. During the first half (H1) of 2022, Flora’s revenue increased to ~$15.0 million, up 604% compared to the same period of 2021 and 117% from the second half of 2021. Meanwhile, the firm’s gross profit increased to ~$7.0 million Year-Over-Year, up 547% and 363% compared to the second half of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

