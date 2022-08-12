ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Fundraises for School Arts Programs to Honor City’s Former Flag Designer

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — T-shirts with the image of the Green Bay flag adopted in 1973 will be sold to raise money for the arts programs in Green Bay public schools. Theresa Devroy, then a student at West High School, submitted the winning design in a contest by then-Mayor Thomas Atkinston. Devroy attended Madison Technical School and then worked in advertising before dying in 1977 at age 21.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Police Investigating Downtown Death

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after police say they found a person dead in a downtown building. Police say the death occurred at about 10:45 Saturday morning in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police haven’t been able to identify the person yet, but...
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Victim Identified in Early August Packerland Drive Murder in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The victim in a homicide on Green Bay’s west side earlier this month has been identified. Police believe that Caleb Anderson killed 65-year-old Patrick Ernst at his apartment complex on Packerland Drive. Anderson was arrested in Alabama while driving Ernst’s vehicle. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kaukauna, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Kaukauna, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Woman Among Injured in Six Flags Parking Lot Shooting

GURNEE, IL (WTAQ) – A 19-year-old Appleton woman is among the three people injured after a shooting in a parking lot at Six Flags Great America on Sunday night. Officers responded to the amusement park around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired. “The shooting … was...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fourteen Displaced After Oshkosh Apartment Fire

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fourteen people are displaced after an apartment fire in Oshkosh. Crews were called to Court Tower at 100 Court Street around 10 p.m. Thursday. Arriving crews found a small fire that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system on the ninth floor. Due to the...
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Residents React to Officer-Involved Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. “We were sitting...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Two Rivers Student’s Death Deemed an Accident

TWO RIVERS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Two Rivers Police has completed its investigation regarding the death of a Two Rivers High School student. The Manitowoc County Coroner’s office reports the manner of death as an accident, and the immediate cause of death as drowning. The office, along with the Two Rivers police, have concluded the investigation, which began on Feb. 8.Two.
TWO RIVERS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#School Supplies#Kaukauna Library Hopes#Deloitte Insights
94.3 Jack FM

Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy